AARP Innovation Labs takes a holistic approach to AgeTech at CES – TechCrunch





When young (or young) people think of age technology, for example, they may imagine a telemedicine platform primarily for clinical solutions. However, as we get older, only the physical elements disappear. For example, quarantine is a serious problem for older people, especially during a pandemic. And older people need to manage their daily work and finances, as well as planning their property and wills.

The incubator program, AARP Innovation Lab, highlights many aspects of aging with CES virtual presentations using a roster of startups divided into five groups: community, clinic, wellness, financial services, and housing.

The program includes FinTech start-ups for pandemic economic impacts to help aging people better manage their finances and budgets and plan their future effectively3. Focused on the company. Originally created to teach financial literacy to children and teenagers, goal setters are expanding their reach to more people with savings and investment management tools. Genivity creates customized financial forecasts based on your health and lifestyle habits, medical conditions, and retirement goals, how many years you need to work before you retire, and when you need long-term care. Indicates whether it will be. Trust & Will, on the other hand, makes it easy for families to create guardian plans, wills, and trusts.

Even before COVID-19, isolation was a serious problem for older people, and pandemics exacerbated loneliness. AARP Innovation addresses that issue with the choice of “community” startups. While many already rely on other video chat apps, Kinoo wants to tailor the experience for families with older relatives who live far away. This is an IoT toy for kids that allows you to play games and run projects with your grandparents and other family members via the Kinoos app.

With Gameboard, a desktop console gaming system, families can not only chat, but also enjoy each other’s fun times. Hosts hundreds of games, including role-playing games. Beeyonder is a virtual expert-led live tour marketplace around the world that helps reduce boredom at home during a pandemic.

Many AARP incubator start-ups are focused on aging or helping older people stay at home rather than move to long-term care facilities. The housing sector included three companies focused on personal mobility. Camino Robotics is an e-roller or smart walker with features that help people walk on slopes and bumps, automatically brake downhill and fold into compact mode to navigate tight spaces. Is being created. Braze Mobility states that any wheelchair can be transformed into a smart wheelchair with a patent-pending blind spot sensor that alerts you to obstacles with light, sound and vibration. Created for Parkinson’s patients, the De Oro Devices NexStride, on the other hand, is a small device that can be attached to a cane or pedestrian, using voice and visual cues to help users overcome frozen episodes for longer. Helps keep the walk going.

Meanwhile, Tellus helps people live alone with small wall-mounted sensors that can track biometric data such as heart rate, breathing, sleep, and falls from up to 5 meters away. A startup that sends alerts to family members. Through the app.

In its wellness category, AARP Innovation introduced three startups focused on overall health and well-being. This included Zibrio, which was also part of AARP’s CES lineup last year. Gibrio is a scale that not only measures weight, but also measures a person’s balance and risk of falls. According to the company, Zibrios scales can predict whether they are at risk of falling within the next 12 months, and the app will provide personalized care recommendations. While many people track nutrition and exercise with apps such as MyFitnessPal and Noom, Mighty Health was specially developed for people over the age of 50. It connects users and health coaches with nutrition and training plans designed for the elderly.

Mental health is also very important. Ompractice aims to make services available to users who are experiencing geographical, economic and inclusive barriers by partnering with fitness studios and working with large organizations, including healthcare systems. Started to give you access to health, wellness and mindfulness features.

Of course, especially in the United States, the medical system is fragmented, so improving medical care and providing medical services for the elderly are very important. Included in the AARP Innovation Clinic section, Folia Health is a health personal operating system that allows patients to answer multiple choice questions daily and be reviewed by providers to assist in diagnostic and care planning. It can be used to manage several conditions and communicate with multiple care providers. Meanwhile, telemedicine startup Tembo has partnered with the elderly care community to enable telemedicine services to its residents and clients. Embleema was created to facilitate pharmaceutical research by accelerating the process of generating evidence and reviewing regulations.

For individuals, the clinic section contained two startups. MindMics is a smart earphone that analyzes biometrics such as heart rate and sends them to the app. JoyLux specifically addresses menopause with a variety of products, including devices for pelvic floor exercises, lubricants, supplements and cooling pads.

