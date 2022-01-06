Goldman Sachs Expands Marcus’ Consumer Business Footprint in Texas »Dallas Innovates





Jeremy Hanson, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Business Engineering Team.

Goldman Sachs consumer business Marcus by Goldman Sachs opened its Texas office in Irving with its first employees in April 2016 and has since grown to more than 700 employees in the North Dallas Metro area. Did.

Since 2016, Marcus has evolved from a single product offering to a range of products including high-yielding online savings accounts, certificates of deposit, free personal loans, Marcus Insight, Marcus Pay and Marcus Investment. Borrowing, spending and investment needs, according to Goldman Sachs officials.

For Jeremy Hanson, Managing Director of the Goldman Sachs Sand Dallas Consumer Business Engineering Team, the success of the Future 50 Award-winning consumer business is primarily due to its ability to build relationships of trust with consumers. Many consumers have long regarded traditional banks as physical buildings where people put money, but now they are looking for a digital-first solution.

“Future retail banking platform”

Hanson, one of the three former team leaders who opened the Richardson office dedicated to Goldman Sachs’ consumer team, is working tirelessly to build a future retail banking platform and stand by the customer. I’m continuing. Hanson was subsequently promoted to a major leadership position in the region.

To do this, according to Hanson, the consumer business team has attracted project engineers from the healthcare, fintech, airline, and even automotive sectors to attract multi-industry engineering in addition to fintech. We have benefited from our expertise. Regardless of their background, they all share one common goal. It’s about providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and easy-to-use digital first solution while providing true value.

It was like an untapped market for talent, Hanson said. We were able to hire a large number of engineers with experience in the consumer industry, not necessarily in the consumer finance industry, but we were able to find the right technicians with experience in the functional field.

“Unique position in the market”

Hanson said Goldman Sachs benefits from its unique position in the market, leveraging the strengths and traditions of financial institutions with over 150 years of history in combination with a digital banking platform built from scratch. I added. How to do it.

When thinking about the engineering behind the scenes, Hanson says it’s pretty important. After starting with a small team that launched their first product at the end of 2016, it’s very amazing to see how much we’ve grown overall, especially in the North Dallas Metro area.

He said the Marcus team maintains a customer contact center in Richardson, so business-wide engineers and other team members are directly linked to customer feedback.

According to Hanson, he regularly interacts with front-line agents in parallel to constantly improve the customer experience. As a digital-first business, we recognize the value and importance of providing support that is accessible to our customers whenever they need it.

He said the consumer business has grown exponentially in the region so far, but the Goldman Sachs team is still in its infancy. According to the company, the North Dallas region has grown from a small satellite region to Goldman Sachs’ largest consumer business hub in the United States. Goldman Sachs has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

Hanson encouraged anyone interested in working at GS to visit the company’s career page.

