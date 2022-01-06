Perfect Corp. continues to expand AI and AR fashion innovation with AR Watch Virtual Try-On





Perfect Corp. has unveiled a state-of-the-art virtual fitting solution aimed at highlighting the new AgileHand technology and helping brands and retailers rethink online shopping for watches.

New York, January 5, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Perfect Corporation, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solution provider, today announced the new AR. Announcing the release of Watch Virtual Try-with the latest and unique AgileHand technology. Perfect Corp. ARWatch Virtual Try-On solution provides a very smooth 3D fitting experience with high resolution textures and reflections that provide realistic virtual effects to your watch. The launch of this new solution demonstrates the continued expansion of Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR fashion technology solutions and the growing demand for these solutions throughout the luxury accessories market. Perfect Corp. With the expanding range of products from Innovation Labs, brands can offer an immersive, impactful and personalized online shopping experience that speaks to modern consumers.

AgileHand technology with physics-based rendering (PBR) and 3D models

The patent-pending AgileHand technology is equipped with state-of-the-art AI algorithms and is trained on PBR (Physically Based Rendering) 3D hand models to map any gesture and facilitate high-performance hand tracking. The model includes a variety of skin tones and textures, as well as hand and finger sizes, and is a comprehensive set of personal hand differentiators and characteristics for a truly universal solution that is useful to everyone. It covers a wide range.

AgileHand enables an instant virtual fitting experience without the need for physical objects to adjust the camera. This technology allows you to determine the size of your wrist and allows shoppers to view watch faces, watch straps and buckles for a virtual try-on of the complete 360 ​​Augmented Reality watch available throughout the Metaverse.

Enhanced environmental lighting mimics ambient lighting and further enhances the realism of the virtual fitting experience. This advance changes the reflexes of the skin and AR products, adapting to natural hand movements.

Revitalize the new online shopping experience for watches

Perfect Corp.s’ AR Watch Virtual Try-On recreates a luxury shopping journey in digital space. Innovative solutions introduce a super-personalized experience with built-in omni-channel capabilities that can be integrated into all consumer touchpoints (websites, e-commerce platforms, in-store smart mirrors, social media). This Metaverse-enabled solution provides a cohesive, frictionless consumer shopping journey for the luxury watch industry.

Alice Chan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Corporation, said: “Our AI and AR-powered solutions continue to serve both brands and consumers, providing an immersive and impactful shopping experience that enhances purchasing confidence and customer satisfaction. We are excited to release cutting-edge hand mapping technology to help our solutions offer a wider range of services. We are client-based and help consumers on their watch shopping journey. “

To experience AR Watch Virtual Try-On technology first hand, visit Perfect Corp.’s free demo store: https: //www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/watches

For more information on AR Watch Virtual Try-On, please visit the following product page: https: //www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ar-watch

About Perfect Corporation

Perfect Corp. is a leading provider of SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions to transform the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. I am devoted to. Recognized as the driving force behind AI and AR, a team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts drive the technology frontier and bring results-oriented, interactive and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion technology to brands and retailers. We provide business solutions. With over 950 million downloads worldwide on the consumer side, a collection of immersive YouCam apps such as YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect allows individuals to conveniently experiment with products, looks and styles from their smart devices. Provides a platform for. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

