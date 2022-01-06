BMW wants to turn your car into a “private cinema lounge” for CES 2022





A car as a movie theater. It was neat.

BMW This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Car big screens aren’t a new trend, but in recent years the focus has been primarily on driver and passenger seat infotainment. At CES 2022, BMW unveiled a new 31-inch theater screen, offering something exciting to backseat riders.

This 31-inch panoramic display folds from the car roof and plays multimedia content at resolutions up to 8K. The 32: 9 format is … a bit strange. I can’t think of anything other than a game designed for this aspect ratio. But according to BMW, users can zoom in and out while watching TV or movies, and the image will be cropped and letterboxed accordingly.

When the theater screen is activated, the rear window awning is unfolded and the lights around the car are dimmed as the display unfolds from the headliner. The entire song and dance is, of course, accompanied by a “sound experience” designed by composer Hans Zimmer, and multimedia audio is played through the car’s surround sound system. Volume controls are on both sides of the display, and control panels are on both rear door handles.

The theater screen is designed to be an immersive car-wide experience, but BMW states that it will also work with Bluetooth headsets. BMW also states that TheaterScreen can be used when the car is in motion or parked.

BMW has partnered with Amazon’s Fire TV system to bring multimedia into the car, but there is a problem. The 31-inch display itself can handle 8K resolution, but the Amazon Fire TV is the best at 4K. This is cool, but not the next level of cool. BMW states that it has “country-specific services” for its Chinese customers.

All of this sounds pretty realistic, but that’s exactly the point. BMW executives say the theater screen concept is “very close to the production version.” Exactly when it will go on sale, and in which vehicle it hasn’t been seen yet. For now, BMW just said that you can see it “immediately”. Prepare popcorn.

The 2023 iX M60 brings M tuning to BMW’s new electric SUV.See all photos

Climb to the driver’s seat for the latest car news and reviews delivered to your inbox twice a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/bmw-theatre-screen-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos