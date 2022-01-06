The best feature of PSVR2 may be Sonys checkbook





I was pretty excited about the announcement of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 last night as someone was constantly distracted by the VR promise. The specs are great. It’s great to see first party studios making VR games. Having the code is still a bit annoying, but at least it sounds like an improvement over the last time. I remember what Sony personnel could do to hide the extra wire in the photo shoot.

But when I think about the news, I’m less excited about PSVR2 as part of the new technology than I am as a business justification for getting Sony and others to fund new VR games. I noticed that.

The technology was great when the first PlayStation VR came out, but it actually worked with Sony’s deal to put games such as Resident Evil 7 and Rez Infinite on headsets and Sony’s Astro Bot. : It was the support that supported games such as Rescue. Mission. As always, there might have been more support, and I wasn’t crazy about all the big brand spin-off games and modes that seem awkwardly floating around the Tekken battle. But, broadly speaking, a great wave of VR experiments came from it.

And the VR market is now hitting another wave. Half-Life: There haven’t been many outstanding releases since Alyx shipped almost two years ago.

It was probably inevitable after a large game sucking all the oxygen out of the room and everything else seemed a bit unimpressive, and we’re from Ironman VR, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge. Story, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Demeo, Song in the Smoke, Lone Echo II, etc., the market is not dead. But when the port of the 16-year-old game won the VR Game of the Year Award (the latest mainline game in the series dropped VR), the port of the 17-year-old game was the biggest new announcement. However, when I heard it a few years later, the lineup seems a little flat.

I still don’t know what kind of push Sony will give PSVR2, so I don’t want to jump to the conclusion. Sony is currently in a very different location than when the PSVR was launched in 2016, and these things tend not to happen in a vacuum. Sony’s first VR push came at the same time as the decline in non-VR indie support, so funding needs to be raised somewhere.

However, seeing the Horizontal Call of the Mountain feels like a good first step. Even if you really need a colon in the title of the game.

