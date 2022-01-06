Google’s 2022 plan is to create an ecosystem like Apple





The sacred Apple ecosystem is a major reason why so many people around the world continue to buy Apple products. iPhone works seamlessly with AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook and more. Now, Google seems to want to create a similar ecosystem with new features that are very similar to what Apple sees. Google’s new features include unique takes such as AirDrop, Spatial Audio, and Fast Pairing. Let’s see what Google plans to bring to Android devices and Chromebooks in 2022.

Fast Pair: Seamlessly connect your accessories to your Chromebook. The AndroidFast pair isn’t really a new feature, and Google claims it has already helped connect Android smartphones to Bluetooth accessories more than 100 million times. It enables instant setup and device pairing, displays a companion app for installation, and transfers your Google credentials. Today, Google extends beyond wearables, headphones, speakers, and audio connections to cars to include TVs and smart home devices, so you can start using any device in your life right away. increase. The Chromebook will automatically detect Bluetooth-enabled earphones and pair them with a single click. Later this year, the new Chromebook will add features that allow users to quickly set up using their Android smartphones and quickly access all information such as Google logins and Wi-Fi passwords.

Unlock your Chromebook on your Wear OS watch

Apple offers the ability to unlock your MacBook using your Apple Watch. Today, Google is bringing a similar experience to Android smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks. According to Google, within the next few months, we’ll be deploying this feature on paired Wear OS smartwatches to instantly unlock and access Chromebooks and Android smartphones or tablets when you’re nearby. please.

Automatic Headphone Switching Between Devices Another great feature Apple has with AirPods is how to switch between iPhone, Mac, and iPad. Google says it’s building technology for Bluetooth-enabled headphones that allows users to automatically switch audio to any device they’re listening to. So if you get a call while wearing headphones and watching a movie on your Android tablet, the movie will pause, the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android smartphone, and when you’re done, you’ll be back in the movie. These features will be available within a few months on supported headphones.

Nearby Sharing: Very similar to the Apples Air Drop feature

Google has revealed that it is working with Intel, Acer, HP and others to improve connectivity with Android smartphones. Nearby features allow users to set up Bluetooth accessories, share files, sync text messages, and more. This feature is very similar to Apples Air Drop, which runs very smoothly between iPhone, Mac and iPad. Google states that these features will be rolled out year-round, with no specific date mentioned.

