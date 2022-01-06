4 Top Technology Innovations from CES2022 to Better Your Life





(BPT)-Every year, the Consumer Technology Association’s CES conference in Las Vegas unveils innovative innovations, a consumer technology that can make a real difference to your life, as well as the latest trends. The product will be introduced. And 2022 is even more exciting than ever, emphasizing products that meet today’s needs and desires to improve your home life.

For example, LG Electronics is again presenting breakthrough technologies in consumer electronics and home entertainment at CES this year. Here are four new LG products that will have a huge impact on your daily life.

1. Take a deep breath

With cleanliness first, the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifier Fan combines the benefits of an air purifier with the comfort and functionality of a cooling fan and heater. All of these are streamlined and stylish designs created for all living spaces.

AeroTower provides year-round air purification in three modes of 360-degree airflow, allowing users to enjoy whisper-quiet, cleaner and more comfortable air. AeroTower uses innovative “Air Valley” technology to create a powerful airflow that mimics the soothing natural breeze for customizing and purifying an entire room. Its UV nano technology kills bacteria and the True HEPA Filtration system captures 99.97% of six different particles for cleaner, purer air.

2. Level up your home theater

LG’s acclaimed LG OLED TV is pushing the boundaries year after year. Whether you’re a movie fan, sports fan or avid gamer, the 2022 LG OLED C2 series is highly regarded for its realistic images, perfect black, rich colors, realistic sound and advanced AI features. Optimize your viewing experience with the image quality you have. By combining LG’s new α9 Gen5 AI processor with cutting-edge AI technology, you can optimize image quality for your favorite entertainment genre. The TV’s 120fps Hi frame rate delivers more dynamic and realistic images of your favorite fast-paced content such as sports and video games.

LG Magic Remote connects to built-in voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as many of the most popular streaming services, so you can simply press or press a voice command away from your favorite services. The C2 series has a razor-thin bezel around the screen and a sleek design that can be mounted near a wall. Compatibility with the HDMI standard allows you to connect to external devices such as game consoles and soundbars for a complete viewing experience.

3. Wrap yourself with a sound that looks just like the real thing

And if you really want to create the most immersive home theater or gaming room experience, pair your LG OLED TV with the new LG S95QR soundbar. With perfectly balanced, high-quality sound, this soundbar introduces the world’s first upward-launch center channel for clearer audio, and the speaker unit configuration maximizes multi-directional sound projection. To be. The speakers on either side of the soundbar are angled toward the front, and the new 6-channel rear speaker layout helps optimize surround sound effects for the highest multidimensional cinematic quality audio. increase. Innovative AI Sound Pro mode also provides content-optimized audio so you can experience powerful and immersive sound effects to enhance your action movies and video games.

4. Dishwashing is never the same

Let’s face it, especially after spending the night at home with family and friends, no one likes to cook. Fortunately, the Wi-Fi-enabled top-controlled dishwasher with LG’s latest dishwasher innovations, Quad Wash Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry, provides the ultimate washing experience, delivering excellent washing in just one hour and wasting money. Eliminates the need for pre-cleaning. TrueSteam penetrates the solidified food at the beginning of the cycle. QuadWashPro technology uses a high-pressure jet to perform power cleaning from multiple angles, immersing the dish in water infused with microbubbles to break down heavy dirt. Steam and dynamic heat drying during the drying cycle improve the drying process, resulting in sparkling dishes and glassware.

Do you like to entertain or do you have a big family? The adjustable third rack provides more space to save time and water by cleaning less load. The dishwasher also uses the latest technology by connecting to LG’s ThinQ, which can be operated remotely and used AI to automatically order before the dishwasher detergent is used up to do household chores. You can manage it.

Check out LG.com for all the ways the latest technology can improve your daily life.

