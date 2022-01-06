Meet Neon, Barorant’s new high-speed agent





Riot Games is about to rock Valorant in a big way with neon, a new, shocking speed demon agent.

The official neon announcement took place on Wednesday, and there was already a dazzling trailer that fans were immeasurably excited about. Riot Games hasn’t yet outlined Neon’s abilities, but you can collect some details from the trailer. She seems to have the same dash slide ability as the movement in Apex Legends. In addition, neon has a double smoke wall, which is definitely useful when breaking chokepoints.

See the neon public trailer below. Personally, the neon character design and toolkit look interesting enough for me to play Valorant again.

surprise! We are excited to finally announce a partnership with a brave person! Thank you for closing your mouth so far vv, @ PlayVALORANT!

Neon is very cool! Love her taste with music! pic.twitter.com/CvtknPmyV4

-Irona. (@Ylona_garcia) January 5, 2022

Additional details about neon should be removed soon as Valorant’s current season ends on January 10th. Therefore, the information about the next competitive arc should not be far away.

It may be a little early to call Valorant one of the greatest first-person shooters of all time, but it’s happening. By the way, most esports pros think it’s a little too early to call someone the best player. But it won’t be long before the game is foretold as one of the great things about how huge it is.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

