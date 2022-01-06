AARP Innovation Labs takes a holistic approach to Agetech with CESTechCrunch





When young (or young) people think about age technology, they may primarily imagine clinical solutions such as telemedicine platforms. But as we grow older, there is more than just a physical element. Quarantine, for example, is a serious problem for older people, especially during a pandemic. And older people need to not only plan their property and wills, but also manage their daily work and finances.

The incubator program, AARP Innovation Lab, focuses on many aspects of aging. The CES virtual presentation has a list of startups divided into five groups: community, clinic, wellness, financial services, and housing.

The program includes FinTech start-ups due to the economic impact of the pandemic. “We help older people manage their finances and budgets better and plan their future effectively. We focused on three companies, originally to teach children and teenagers financial literacy. Created Goal Setters We use savings and investment management tools to extend its reach to more people. Ingenuity and ingenuity Your health and lifestyle habits, medical conditions, and ingenuity. Create customized financial forecasts based on your retirement goals, how many years you need to work before you retire, and when you need long-term care. Trust and will, while your family Make it easy to create parental plans, wills, and trust.

Even before COVID-19, isolation was a serious problem for older people, and pandemics exacerbated loneliness. AARP Innovation addresses this issue with the choice of “community” startups. Many people are already dependent on another video chat app, Kinu. We want to tailor the experience for families with older relatives who live apart. An IoT toy for kids that allows you to play games and projects with your grandparents and other family members using the Kinoo app.

Desktop console gaming system, game board Also, families can not only chat with each other, but also enjoy a good time. Hosts hundreds of games, including role-playing games. Beeyonder is a virtual expert-led live tour marketplace around the world that helps reduce boredom at home during an ongoing pandemic.

Many AARP incubator startups focus on helping older people and older people stay at home, rather than moving to care facilities. The “Housing” section contained three companies focused on personal mobility. Camino Robotics is an “e-roller” with features that help people walk uphill and bumpy, automatically brake downhill, and fold into a “compact mode” for navigating tight spaces. Or “e-roller”. I am creating a smart walker. Blaze Mobility A smart wheelchair with a patent-pending blind spot sensor states that it can alert the wheelchair to obstacles with light, sound and vibration. On the other hand, the Deolo device NexStride, created for people with Parkinson’s disease, is a small device. It can be attached to a wand or pedestrian and uses audio and visual cues to help users overcome frozen episodes and take longer walks. Helps to continue.

In the meantime, people use biometric data such as heart rate, breathing, sleep, and falls from up to 5 meters away, and small wall-mounted sensors that can track caregivers via the app. Helps people to live alone. A startup that sends alerts to people and their families. ..

In the wellness category, AARP Innovation introduced three startups focused on overall health and well-being. This includes Zibrio, which was also part of last year’s CES lineup. Gibrio is a scale that not only measures the weight of a person, but also the weight of a person. Balance and risk of falls. According to the company, the Zibrio Scale can predict whether there is a risk of falling within the next 12 months, and the app will provide personalized care recommendations. Many people track nutrition and exercise with apps such as MyFitnessPal and Noom. Mighty Health was specially developed for people over the age of 50. Connect users and health coaches to nutrition and training plans designed for the elderly.

Mental health is also very important. By partnering with a hands-on fitness studio and working with large organizations, including healthcare systems, to make services available to users, those who are “experiencing geographical, economic, and inclusive barriers” You will be healthy. , Wellness, Mindfulness was launched to provide access to features.

Of course, especially in the United States, the medical system is fragmented, so it is very important to improve medical care and provide medical services to the elderly. Included in the “Clinic” section of AARP Innovation. Folia Health is a health “individual operating system” that is reviewed by providers to help patients answer multiple choice questions daily and assist in diagnostic and care planning. It can be used to manage several conditions and communicate with multiple care providers. Telemedicine Startup Tenbo Meanwhile, we partner with the senior care community to enable telemedicine services to residents and clients. The emblem was created to facilitate pharmaceutical research by accelerating the process of evidence generation and regulatory review.

For individuals, the clinic section contained two startups. MindMics A smart earphone that analyzes biometrics such as heart rate and sends them to the app. JoyLux Specifically, we address menopause with a variety of products, including devices for pelvic floor exercises, lubricants, supplements, and cooling pads.

