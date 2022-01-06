11 trends Flipkart expects from smartphones in 2022





Smartphone sales in India continue to be strong during the pandemic, as demand for all-in-one and affordable computing devices remains high. Despite the shortage of the chip industry, smartphone adoption is tremendous around the world, and OEMs continue to improve their devices at various price points. Flipkart also shares the 2022 mobile phone trends just days after announcing the 2021 Mobile Awards winners. According to the e-commerce platform, what to expect from this year’s phone is:

Also read: Flipkart Mobile Awards: Apple iPhone 13, Asus ROG Phone 5, Realme 8s 5G and other top phones

1. The company expects 2022 to be a “breakthrough year for low-cost smartphones” as more sophisticated chipsets enter the market. In particular, old and powerful chipsets will be installed in low-priced smartphones. “A new generation of 5nm chipsets will be widely used, to make smartphones much faster and more power efficient,” Flipkart hopes.

2. More 5G phones will enter the budget segment. Last year, brands such as Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi launched affordable 5G phones. In 2022, more devices may appear in the Rs10-15K segment.

3. Phones with AMOLED displays are expected to grow. The display panel provides vibrant colors and deeper black.

4. Similarly, Flipkart hopes that gaming phones will become more common this year. Smartphone markers can explore higher refresh rates, physical buttons, and mods that can be attached.

Recording video at 5.8K is still uncommon. However, it won’t be long before this video resolution becomes standard. It is said that the next iPhone series may support 8K video recording technology.

6. Similarly, battery technology could be significantly improved. I’ve already seen smartphones that support 120W fast charging, which can charge the battery in less than 20 minutes.

7. Flipkart also suggests that “there will be more phones that are lighter, slimmer and more compact.”

8. Technologies such as foldable and expandable are disruptive in the smartphone segment. Understanding consumer requirements, brands are democratizing their approach and developing new phones with different form factors to make them more accessible and affordable to everyone.

9. Another area that smartphone makers can explore are concepts such as under-display cameras. It can provide an essentially complete, uninterrupted end-to-end display.

10. In addition, you may see phones under 30,000 rupees with technologies such as optical image stabilization and 144Hz displays.

11. “Premium Experience is more affordable and accessible with features such as budget-friendly smartphone bokeh,” Flipkart expects.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/11-trends-flipkart-expects-from-smartphones-in-2022-4627898.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos