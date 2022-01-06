



The Italian mafia boss, which had been running for 20 years, was found in Google Street View and then tracked down to a Spanish town.

Gioacchino Gammino, a convicted murderer listed among Italy’s most wanted gangsters, was arrested in Galapaga, a town near Madrid.

Sicilian police conducted several investigations to search for Gamino (61) and the European Arrest Warrant was issued in 2014. The fugitive was tracked to Spain, but it was Google Street View that helped identify his exact location.

A navigation tool accessible from Google Maps captured images of two men chatting outside a fruit and vegetable store called Elf Elt Demanu or Manus Garden in Galapa Girl. Police believed that one of the men was very similar to Gamino, but his identity was only confirmed when he came across a list of nearby restaurants La Cocina de Manu or Manus Kitchen.

The store and restaurant are currently closed, but police found a photo of Gammino in chef’s clothes on La Cocina de Manu’s still-existing Facebook page. He was recognizable by the scar on the left side of his chin. The restaurant menu included a dish called Cena Siciliana or Sicilian dinner.

Gamino was arrested on 17 December, but details about his capture were not revealed until reported by La Repubblica on Wednesday.

Details were confirmed by Palermo’s prosecutor Francesco Lo Voy, who led the latest investigation. He told the Guardian that he wasn’t spending his days walking on Google Maps to find fugitives. There have been many previous and long studies, which led us to Spain. Google Maps has helped us confirm the survey and we are on track.

After hiding for 20 years, Gamino thought he was able to break all his ties with Sicily. When he was arrested, he reportedly told police: I haven’t even called my family for 10 years!

Gammino belonged to the Sicilian Agrigento Mafia clan in the 1990s, who was involved in a bloody battle with Cosa Nostra, Sicily’s main mafia network. He was first arrested in 1984 and was investigated by anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, who was assassinated by the mafia in a car bomb in 1992.

Gamino was sought after for murder and various other mafia-related crimes. He was arrested for the second time in Barcelona in 1998. He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Levivia Prison in Rome when he managed to escape in 2002 during a filmmaking turmoil in prison.

This is not the first time a mafia fugitive has been captured with the help of the web. Last March, Mark Feren Claude Biart was captured in the Caribbean after appearing in a YouTube cooking video. Biart had fled since 2014 when an Italian prosecutor ordered arrest for trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of Ndranghetamafia.

Until he was arrested, Bialt lived a quiet life among the Italian expatriate community in Bocachica, Dominican Republic. His YouTube video showing off his culinary prowess never showed his face, but police said he was betrayed by a unique tattoo on his body.

In 2019, police arrested a gangster from the Camorra Mafia organization while two cats were sitting beside them eating pasta in an apartment on the outskirts of Naples.

