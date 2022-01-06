Why AMD and Nvidia dropped today when Intel popped





What’s wrong

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) will finally be held in Las Vegas on January 5th.

In contrast to last year’s fully virtual event, this year’s CES is on a hybrid route, with some exhibitors coming directly and others appearing in virtual only. One thing that is certainly not virtual but realistic is the impact of CES presentations on tech stocks, especially semiconductor stocks.

When chip makers are demonstrating their products today, stocks of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (CES 2022’s “Featured Exhibitors”) have a great 2.4% in afternoon trading at 2:22 ET. I’m enjoying pop. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in opposite directions, down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

So what

So, did Intel buy a path for the chip maker’s stock price to fall, along with its “notable exhibitor” status at CES?

Not exactly. However, investors seem to shed light on Intel’s products unveiled at the show, saying that next year Intel’s stock (though not necessarily Intel’s business) will outpace its rivals. Seems to be thinking. As IGN Entertainment reported yesterday, “ Intel plans to adopt AMD and Nvidia in the GPU market this year, and the first generation Arc series GPU codenamed Alchemist will be released earlier this year. Will be done. “

Indeed, AMD and Nvidia continue to focus on graphics this year (graphics are the historic roots of each of these companies). For example, yesterday, data analytics company Lynx focused on the Radeon RX 6000S and RX 6000M chips for gaming laptops, highlighting more than 20 new chips that AMD will bring to market in 2022. And IGN seems to be particularly impressed with the prospect that Nvidia will bring to market the new “RTX3090Ti” chip with “24GB GDDR6X VRAM and 40 teraflops GPU performance”.

Translated into English, IGN beneficially explained that the chip would be “about 11% faster than the non-Ti RTX 3090 variant” when it hits the market.

So

However, at least one analyst believes the benefits lie in Intel. Northland Capital Markets upgrades to outperform Intel stock in this morning’s note, based on the view that Intel has come up with a coherent strategy to reverse the decline “for the first time in many years” for investors. Said. ..

Northland, in addition to Intel’s commitment to compete with AMD and Nvidia in graphics, is fundamental until Intel “can significantly reduce AMD / INTC’s performance gap in 2023 if it doesn’t close significantly.” We believe that we are enhancing the game with the latest chip technology. Northland sees Intel working with Taiwan Semiconductor to manufacture the next generation of 3 nm and even 2 nm semiconductors, refocusing its internal efforts on “manufacturing.” [static random access memory chips] It dominates the modern CPU die area. “

More importantly for investors, Northland says Intel stocks with less than 10x earnings are cheaper than “high multi-capitalization” such as AMD (43x today’s earnings) and Nvidia (93x earnings). It’s just a matter of thinking. In contrast to more expensive rivals who may suffer from “multiple compression” this year (that is, investors may not want to pay high multiples of earnings to own a stock, stock prices fall (May be), low-priced Intel stocks are worth as much as 14% during next year, which could rise as follows:

Investors who saw Intel’s share price below the market all year round in 2021 can expect Northland to be right about it, and Intel to finally reverse the downturn in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. It will help.

