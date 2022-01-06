Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge, 120W fast charge released in India





In 2022, Xiaomi launched two new midrange smartphones, the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The key point is the 120 fast charge offered by Hypercharge. The company claims that it can be fully charged in just 15 minutes. Take a look at the latest Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi 11i, 11i Hyper Charge: Price, Sale Date in India

The Xiaomi 11i starts at Rs24,999 with the 6GB RAM + 128GB version and costs Rs26,999 with the 8GB RAM + 256GB version. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge variant is priced at Rs26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version, while the 8GB RAM option with 256GB storage is priced at Rs28,999. Xiaomi also plans to look at the 120W charging bundle separately from the 3999 rupee cable, but the exact date of the same has not been confirmed.

Both phones have the option of 3GB of additional virtual RAM. However, many New Year’s offers for a limited time, such as bank cashback, will further reduce prices. Xiaomi 11i SBI Card users have a cashback of 2000 rupees and the Hypercharge variant has a cashback of 2500 rupees. Xiaomi has also partnered with Flipkart for a smart upgrade program. The program allows users to purchase the Xiaomi 11i and Hypercharge for only 70% of their original price. This is a buy-back program from Flipkart, and the e-commerce brand is also offering it to other smartphones.

Xiaomi also offers an additional charge of Rs 4000 in exchange for Redmi Note users upgrading to the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge series. Phones will be available from January 12th at Flipkart and Xiaomi stores, Mi.com and other retail stores. ..

Xiaomi 11i, 11i Hyper Charge: Specifications

Both the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge come with a set of similar specifications, the only difference being in terms of charging speed and battery. The Hypercharge variant has a 120W charging adapter and a small 4500mAh dual battery, while the 11i has a 67W charger and a slightly larger 5160mAh battery.

Xiaomi also claims that battery life is unaffected, despite the fast charging speed of the Hypercharge variant. According to the company, the battery will continue to maintain about 80% of its battery life after 800 charge cycles. This is very important because high fasting rates usually tend to adversely affect battery life and how long the battery can hold its peak capacity, ultimately affecting overall performance.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with a 120W charging adapter. (Image source: Xiaomi India)

Also note that in the Hypercharge variant, customers have the option to turn off this fast charge from their phone settings. According to Xiaomi, 120W charging is off by default when customers buy a new phone. When the user connects to the quick charger to know if a quick charge is taking place, the letters 120W will be displayed in yellow.

Both phones have a 6.67-inch Full HD + (2400 x 1080) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The peak brightness is 1200 nits and the normal brightness is 700 nits. This is a G-OLED (in-cell) display.

The phone is equipped with the Mediatek 920 Dimensity chipset, which is a dual SIM device that supports a microSD slot in one of the nanoslots. Expandable storage support is 1TB. Phones also have Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, IR Blaster, and X-Axis Liner vibrations.

The camera on the back is 108MP (Samsung HM2 sensor), which is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a dual native ISO, and Xiaomi claims to reduce noise and improve the dynamic range of the photo. The front camera is 16MP. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first to get MIUI 13.

Both phones have dual speakers and come with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification, and Hi-Res Wireless Certification. These devices also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

