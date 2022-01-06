From health technology to color-changing SUVs: CES2022 is here





The world’s largest and most influential technology show, CES2022 returns to Las Vegas this week with numerous innovations ranging from vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, digital health, smart home technology to new categories such as NFT and food technology. Brought.

The Technology Show, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will run until January 7. At this week’s CES 2022, we will be devoted to innovation that will reshape society and solve basic human challenges for decades to come, CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a press note. .. Innovations in AI, digital health, transportation, drones, smart cities, digital assets, space technology, and more, these technologies further enhance our human capabilities.

Despite many celebrities dropping out of face-to-face events due to the covid-19 pandemic, more than 2,300 exhibitors, including 800 startups, are appearing this year. CES has always pushed the boundaries when it comes to breakthrough technology. Let’s take a look at some of the early highlights and releases.

People will take pictures of BMW’s iXFlow prototype at the BMW booth during the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022. iX Flow is a system that replaces regular automotive paints with E Ink technology. (AP)

BMW SUV can change color

BMW has debuted the concept car BMW iX Flow, which uses electrophoretic technology to bring different colors of pigment to the surface of the car, giving the skin of the body different shades of black and white. According to an official release from the BMW Group, innovative E Ink technology, which replaces regular car painting, offers a new way to change the look of a vehicle to suit the driver’s aesthetic preferences, environmental conditions and even functional requirements. increase.

Changes in color and shade directly affect the interior of the car and its efficiency. According to the release, the white surface reflects much more sunlight than the black surface. Vehicle and cabin heating as a result of strong sunlight and high outside temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a brighter color. In cool weather, the dark hull helps the vehicle absorb significantly more warmth from the sun, the release adds. According to a Bloomberg report, iX Flow is based on the electric iX SUV, which BMW debuted in 2021.

French startup Circular exhibited the Circular Ring at CES this week. This physical monitoring device is envisioned as a daily companion that can convey a daily “energy score” to the wearer. (Courtesy: Circular)

Ring for monitoring all activity

France-based startup Circular exhibited the Circular Ring at CES this week. This body monitoring device is envisioned as a daily companion that can convey a daily “energy score” to the wearer based on the intensity of activity, taking into account heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen levels and other data. It has been.

Amaury Kosman, founder of a French startup, wants to democratize personal health in his AFP report. The night goes on, and we track the time to fall asleep, such as the stage of sleep and whether or not we are in circadian rhythm, “Kosman said. In addition, the ring-synced mobile app makes personalized lifestyle recommendations to improve your health based on the data collected.

Demand for body tracking wearables is strong. According to an AFP report, CES organizers estimate that more than $ 14 billion will be spent this year in this category, including sports technology, fitness activity trackers, connected exercise equipment, smartwatches and health monitoring devices.

Deer & Co. The John Deere 8R fully autonomous tractor is on display before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

Robot tractor in your field?

In the near future, farmers around the world will tend to use autonomous tractors to plow fields by simply swiping left or right. American farm equipment manufacturer John Deere has unveiled a fully autonomous 8R tractor at CES. Once in operation, the tractor is designed to allow farmers to leave the field and focus on other tasks, monitoring the status of the machine from their mobile device.

Equipped with plows, GPS and 360 degree cameras, farmers can control the tractor from their smartphones. Devices with six sets of cameras and artificial intelligence will constantly check their position and automatically stop as soon as they detect an obstacle and send a warning signal. According to John Deere’s official press release, the tractor continuously checks its position relative to the geofence to ensure that it works as expected and is less than an inch accurate. Autonomous plows will be available in North America this year, John Deere Chief Technology Officer Jamie Hindman told AFP.

