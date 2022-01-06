PSVR 2: Release Date, Price, Specifications, and How to Pre-Order Sony’s New VR Headset





Sony is developing a next-generation virtual reality headset called PlayStation VR2, designed specifically for the PS5.

Sony announced last year that it was working on a headset, but only confirmed the product name on January 4th at the annual CES Technology Show in Las Vegas.

The headset was the successor to the original PS VR that came out in October 2016 and was the first (and still the only) virtual reality headset for mainstream game consoles. Most other headsets run on gaming computers, smartphones, or have their own processor and power supply. Microsoft has not yet shown interest in creating a rival VR product for the Xbox console.

Sony hasn’t yet revealed exactly what the PSVR2 will look like, and hasn’t seen the full spec sheet yet. Anyway, everything you know so far is here.

Release date

Sony has not disclosed when it plans to launch PSVR2. However, I feel most likely to be released in the fall of 2022, as the headset news first broke in early 2021 and more news was released a year later.

This gives Sony time to complete the hardware, allow developers to create VR games for that hardware, and ultimately eliminate the ongoing PS5 production bottlenecks and supply shortages. Sony is expected to unveil its headset directly at the E3 Video Game Expo, which is usually held in the summer, to show how it works.

price

The price is also a secret Sony so far, but we can make informed guesses. Given that the original PSVR landed at a retail price of 349, we expected a similar price for the new version.

While this is a fairly high price for a game console accessory, PS VR has been successful (at least in the VR standard) and is often available at a discounted rate or as part of a bundle that includes multiple games. For example, it is now available as a bundle with VR Worlds games (259.99, Argos.co.uk) at a price that is comfortably below the original RRP.

spec

Let’s move on to what we know now. According to Sony, the PS VR2 has a resolution of 4K, which is equivalent to 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, and also has HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for improved contrast and brighter colors.

Because the headset uses an OLED display, I wanted the vibrant colors and dark blacks known in technology. In addition, the 90Hz and 120Hz frame rates provide smoother visuals. The field of view, which is an important indicator for VR, is 110 degrees.

On the outside of the PS VR2, there’s an outward-facing camera for inside-out tracking. VR headsets use this technology to map around the wearer and create a virtual environment when moving their head without having to place additional sensors around the room, as in some VR systems. Helps to change realistically.

In addition to this, Sony offers PS VR2 line-of-sight tracking technology. This helps gamers explore and control the game by detecting eye movements and looking in a specific direction.

Further sensor technology includes headset feedback. Sony says this amplifies the sense of in-game action from the player. Created by a single built-in motor with vibration that adds an intelligent tactile element, it brings the player closer to the gameplay experience.

Sony is a big push for haptic technology on the PS5. In addition to the vibration motor of the VR2 headset, the dualsense gamepad (59.99, Argos.co.uk) has tactile feedback and an electric trigger that allows the player’s finger to be pushed back. Tactile feedback is also included in the new sense controller of PSVR2 itself.

Best PSVR game

Sony confirmed the name of the headset in January 2022 and revealed how the original game called the Original Call of the Mountain was developed exclusively for PSVR2. This will be the first of many next-generation VR titles on the PS5. Like today’s PSVR, some games are completely VR-based and others contain VR elements, but they are not completely dependent on the headset to function.

For the current PS VR system (which works on both PS4 and PS5 consoles), the title featured in the 2021 summary of the best virtual reality games on all platforms is The Room VR described by the reviewers. (14.99, Steampowered.com) includes as the most satisfying experience. Our testers also rate Beat Sabre (23.79, Steampowered.com), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (16.74, Amazon.co.uk), Star Trek: Bridge Crew (16.49, Amazon.co.uk). did. All of these are available on the current model of PSVR.

PS VR2 vs Oculus quest 2: What’s the difference?

PS VR 2 and Oculus quest 2 (299.99, Amazon.co.uk) are set up to have a completely different way of thinking about virtual reality games. The former works only when connected to a PS5 console, while the latter is a self-contained system that can be enjoyed independently with a headset and controller. Oculus can connect to your PC to access your company’s Rift games, but most of the time it’s intended to be used alone.

Both headsets have cameras that map the wearer’s environment, providing a VR experience without the need for external sensors, and both work with a set of dedicated hand controllers.

In terms of specifications, PSVR2 has a resolution of 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye, and compared to Oculus quest 2’s 1,832 x 1,920, both phones can handle a 90Hz refresh rate, but can only extend to 120Hz. Only PSVR2. , Makes the visual smoother. Both have 3D audio, and Quest 2 has 128GB or 256GB of storage, but PS VR2 has 3D audio because it connects to the PS5 console instead of running the game on its own processor. It is unlikely that you are.

IndyBest product reviews are reliable, impartial and independent advice. Sometimes you can make money by clicking a link to buy a product, but this doesn’t bias your coverage. The reviews are a combination of expert opinion and actual testing.

