Wallbox expands its digital presence and introduces electric vehicle charging technology and innovation trends at CES2022





Las Vegas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), the world’s leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, expands CES’digital presence to CES2022 and its innovations The living room of technology lovers around the world.

As part of a digital campaign, the company has transformed the face-to-face immersive experience available at CES’s 3000-square-foot booth into a free virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree experience on YouTube channels. The VR experience shows the range of technologies and innovations that Wallbox presents directly at CES and is designed to help people see how next-generation technologies can change the lives of their users. increase.

Innovation is difficult to describe in words, so we really wanted to show people what we were doing. Our virtual reality experience allows people to understand how these relatively new technologies, such as Vehicle to Home (V2H) and sustainable energy management, work in real-world situations. Brabara Calixto, CMO of Wallbox, said.

The company also plans to produce daily content to share much of what’s happening at the show with home viewers. Part of this content is dedicated to introducing the two latest hardware to be announced at the event.

Copper 2-Wallbox announces the latest business chargers for the European market. With 22kW of charging power, Copper 2 is rigorously designed to bridge the gap in business charging needs and brings a new perspective to business EV charging. The new charger addresses the needs of enterprises, installers, and drivers for more robust and reliable chargers with user-centric energy management, installation, and maintenance options. Copper 2 is scheduled to go into production in the third quarter of 2022.

Quasar2-The latest generation of two-way home charger designed specifically for the North American market. Wallboxs’ latest innovations not only allow EV owners to charge and discharge electric vehicles to power their homes and grids, but also allow EV drivers to isolate their homes from the grid and back up EVs in the event of a power outage. It is intended to be used as a power source.

Wallbox continues to innovate pioneering technologies that make it easy for consumers around the world to choose and adopt electric driving and renewable energy in their daily lives. Enric Asuncin, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox, said Quasar2 and Copper2 are up-to-date designed to meet the needs we anticipate, as millions of people are expected to make this transition. It is a product.We want to excite people with our technology and show how it is changing the way the world uses energy.

Through digital content, the company also provides viewers with insights into the design process behind many award-winning Wallbox products, including CES2020. The company will also offer tours of some of the hottest trends in electric vehicle space at this year’s CES.

Barbara Calixto, Chief Marketing Officer at Wallbox, said CES is an opportunity for the technology community to set the direction for technology. It is an important event in the world, and we wanted to share our experiences with as many people as possible and get excited about the future of EV charging and energy.

Wallbox location

Viewers can watch Wallboxs product announcements, booth guided tours, and more through the official YouTube channel, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and the CES2022 landing page.

If you attend CES2022 directly, Wallbox is located at West Hall 6627 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Wallbox Wallbox is a global technology company dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates an advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management system that redefines the user’s relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and lead a more sustainable life. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of residential, semi-public and public charging and energy management solutions in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, ​​the company currently employs more than 700 people in offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

A description of the future outlook for Wallbox

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” in the sense of Section 27A of the Amended Securities Act of 1934 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act. All statements contained in this press release that are not related to the issue of historical facts should be considered as forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the content created during CES. In some cases, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “can”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, “plan”, “plan” You can identify forward-looking statements with terms such as “possible.” “Project”, “Effort”, “Budget”, “Forecast”, “Expectation”, “Intention”, “Will”, “Estimate”, “Forecast”, “Potential”, “Continued”, or these terms Negatives or variations thereof or similar terms, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is looking to the future. Such forward-looking statements are susceptible to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There is a possibility. In addition, statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, forecasts, objectives, performance, or other characteristics of future events or situations are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor warranties, but may cause the actual results, performance, or outcomes of the wall box to differ materially from future outcomes, performances, or outcomes expressed or implied by future prospects. Includes certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Caption “Risk” in the Wall Box Final Prospectus of Form 424 (b) (3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021. Statements that include, but are not limited to, the factors described in Factors. Time for other documents to be submitted to the SEC. You can access it from the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and the Investors Relations section of the Wallboxs website (investors.wallbox.com).

Due to these and other important factors, actual results may differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by Wallbox in this press release are provided only as of the date of such statements. Unless required by law, Wallbox is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statement or publicly announce any updates or revisions as a result of new information, future events, etc. will do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005694/en/Wallbox-to-Expand-Its-Digital-Presence-to-Showcase-Its-Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Technology-and-Innovation-Trends-at-CES-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

