Chromecast control fixed on Android 12 using January Pixel update





The January 2022 update for Pixel smartphones fixes an issue where Android 12 couldn’t adjust the Chromecast volume using the smartphone’s volume locker, at least for most apps.

With the release of Android 12, Pixel smartphones have lost the ability to adjust the volume of active Chromecast sessions using the volume locker. This feature was actually deliberately disabled by Google due to a “legal issue” presumed to be an ongoing proceeding with Sonos, not a bug. According to public comments from Google employees, this issue will be fixed in Android 12L and will be released later this year.

However, as Mishaal Rahman discovered on Twitter, the January 2022 update for Pixel smartphones also seems to contain a fix. For most apps, you can now correctly control the volume of your Chromecast with the Side Volume Locker, both in the foreground and in the background. .. The January 2022 update allowed you to fine-tune Spotify’s volume in the background using the Pixel 5a, but the November 2021 update did not allow it from the Pixel 6 Pro.

In particular, with a few exceptions, both YouTube and YouTube Music volume controls are still broken. According to a comment from a Google employee, this particular issue is actually related to YouTube itself, not the changes made to Android, and will immediately address “The YouTube Music team is investigating this.” is needed.

Chromecast volume fixes are included as part of the January 2022 update, so if you have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, please wait for a while. Following some major issues with the December patch, these phones are set to get this month’s update in late January, along with fixes for quite a few other issues. Similarly, the latest security update for the Pixel 3 is a jump to Android 12 in October, and the phone is set to receive one final security update in the coming weeks.

It’s good that Google was able to deploy this fix well before the release of Android 12L. This is expected to be in the coming months. You don’t have to easily control the volume of music played through Chromecast, but it certainly makes your smart home feel a little smarter.

Pixel details:

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/01/05/chromecast-volume-control-most-apps-android-12-january-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos