Computer models predict that Omicron may evolve to increase transmission and antigenic escape





According to researchers, mutations in Omicron may enhance the affinity of coronavirus variants for human cells, increasing their infectivity and antibody evasion.

Scientists at Boston University in the United States have developed a computer model that can predict mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus and provide insights before future concerns emerge.

Using this model, the team made the first set of predictions about the infectivity of Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 mutants using human host cells and the role of mutations in immune response avoidance.

Babak Momeni, an assistant professor at Boston University, said:

We will identify mutations that may enhance the virus’s affinity for human cells and increase the infectivity and avoidance of antibodies, “said Momeni, the project’s principal investigator.

The omicron variant of coronavirus is considered to be the most infectious to date by binding better to human receptors than the delta variant.

An unpeer-reviewed study posted in the preprint repository bioRxiv found that Omicron may continue to evolve stronger bonds to enhance transmission and infectivity.

The coronavirus spike protein binds to a receptor on the host cell called ACE2, allowing the virus to invade and infect the cell.

Binding is the first step in infection, and some mutations in the previous mutant strains of concern have been shown to be important for increasing the binding of spikes to human ACE2.

“We use a complete quantum mechanics model to theoretically evaluate how various mutations in spikes contribute to the increase or decrease in binding strength to human ACE2,” says Momeni.

“Modeling shows that Omicron binds to stronger receptor proteins than delta mutants,” he said.

The model predicts which mutations will enable better binding to host receptors and better avoidance of antibodies, the researchers said.

They said such mutations could potentially lead to variants of future concern.

“Getting this knowledge from our model will help us detect and prevent emerging and future variants and be ready to treat them,” Momeni added.

However, he warned that increased infectivity was only one of the key aspects of the variant of concern.

It is also important to monitor the severity of the symptoms and the ability of the mutant to avoid antibodies and vaccines, the researchers said.

This study found that the omicron spike protein binds better to the human ACE2 receptor than the delta mutant.

However, not all mutations in the peplomer targeting system (known as the receptor binding domain) are beneficial for binding.

This suggests that factors other than binding may also be involved in determining how the variant evolves.

One possible reason is that the mutant acquired a mutation to evade the host antibody, Momeni said.

Such mutations can be detrimental to their binding to the host receptor, followed by additional compensatory mutations to restore or further improve that receptor binding.

