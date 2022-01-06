WhatsApp launches profile photo rollout with iOS message notifications





WhatsApp is testing a useful new feature in iOS that displays a profile picture in system notifications when a user receives a new message from a chat or group.

First discovered by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature of the 2022 platform is to use the iOS 15 API to display a WhatsApp profile image with a top screen banner notification when a user receives a message. Add to Notification Center.

WhatsApp on Android has been able to display a profile picture in system notifications for some time, so this change brings equivalence to the app on both platforms.

If the notification doesn’t show your profile picture yet, WhatsApp will first be able to make changes to the beta tester to report bugs, and then features for millions of users on iOS devices around the world. Because it will be published.

The last update of WhatsApp took place in December, a privacy change to prevent users on the messaging platform from seeing the “final confirmed” status of users who have never chatted.

