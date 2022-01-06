Fined € 150 million on Google, surpassing “cookies” on Facebook in France 60





France has fined Google and Facebook a total of € 210 million.

Paris:

French regulators have fined € 210 million ($ 237 million) for the use of “cookies,” the data used to track users online, on Google and Facebook. Officials said Thursday.

U.S. tech giants such as Apple and Amazon are under increasing pressure on business practices across Europe, where they face heavy fines and plan to impose extensive EU regulations on how they operate. I am.

The € 150 million fine imposed on Google is a record by the French National Commission for Information Technology and Freedom (CNIL), and the previous € 100 million cookie was given to the company in December 2020. Exceeded the related fines.

Facebook has been fined € 60 million.

“CNIL has determined that the sites facebook.com, google.fr, and youtube.com (owned by Google) do not allow users to not only accept cookies but also refuse to use them.” Regulators said.

The two platforms have three months to adapt their practices, after which France will be fined € 100,000 per day, CNIL added.

Google told AFP that it would change its practices according to the ruling.

“We are committed to meeting the expectations of Internet users, making new changes and actively cooperating in response to CNIL’s decision,” a US company said in a statement.

Cookies are small packets of data that are set on your computer when you visit a website and allow your web browser to store information about your session.

They are of great value to Google and Facebook as a way to personalize their ads-their main source of income.

But privacy advocates have long opposed it.

With the European Union passing a 2018 law on personal data, Internet companies are facing stricter rules that require the direct consent of users before installing cookies on their computers.

90 notifications have been issued

CNIL argued that using Google, Facebook, and YouTube makes it very easy to accept cookies with the touch of a button, while you need to click a few times to reject a request.

Until April 2021, Internet companies were required to comply with stricter privacy rules and warned that they would face sanctions after that date.

The French newspaper Le Figaro was first sanctioned and fined € 50,000 in July for allowing advertising partners to install cookies without the direct approval of the user or even after the user refuses the cookie. Was done.

CNIL recently said it has sent 90 official notices to its website since April.

In 2020, Google and Amazon were fined € 100 million and € 35 million for the use of cookies, respectively.

The fine is based on the previous EU law, the General Data Protection Regulation, and CNIL claims that companies were unable to provide users with “sufficiently clear” information about cookies.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/france-google-facebook-in-france-150-million-euro-fine-on-google-60-on-facebook-in-france-over-cookies-2692275 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos