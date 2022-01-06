Two Faculty of Engineering nominated as Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors





Gerard Cot and James Hubbard Jr. are one of 164 prolific academic innovators from around the world, called Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors.

Texas A & M Engineering

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has appointed two Texas A & M University Faculty of Engineering as 2021 NAI Fellows. Gerard Cot and James Hubbard Jr. are one of 164 prolific academic innovators from around the world. The admission ceremony will be held at NAI’s annual meeting in Phoenix this June.

The 2021 fellow classes come from 116 research universities and government and non-profit research institutes around the world. They hold a total of over 4,800 issued US patents. Among the new class fellows are 33 members of the National Academy of Science and Technology, three Nobel laureates, and other honor students. The collective of their research and entrepreneurship covers a wide range of scientific disciplines related to the technology transfer of their inventions for the benefit of society.

The ability of NAI Fellows in this year’s class is outstanding. Each of these individuals is highly regarded in their respective fields, NAI President Paul R. Samberg said in a press release. The breadth and scope of their discoveries is truly staggering. We look forward to seeing not only their work continue, but their knowledge influencing a new era of science, technology and innovation around the world.

Cot is a Texas A & M Regent professor and director of the Remote Health Technology and Systems Center, a holder of James J. Cain Professorship I in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

He holds the ranks of Fellow of the American Society of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the International Society of Optics and Photonics, the Society of Biomedical Engineering, and the American Society of Medical Bioengineering. Another recent honor includes receiving the Walston Chubb Award for Innovation from the Scientific Research Honor Society, Sigma Xi.

Cots’ research focuses on the development of macro to nanoscale biomedical systems and point of care devices. Some research applications include the development of innovative, non-invasive and minimally invasive methods for testing diabetic blood glucose levels. Detects other body chemicals such as cardiac biomarkers for cardiovascular disease. Use of mobile devices and optoelectronics technology to detect malaria at the Point of Care. Use wearable devices to monitor perfusion, oxygenation, heart rate, heart rate variability, and cuffless blood pressure.

Hubbard, Professor of Oscar S. Wyatt Jr. ’45 Chair I, is J. Mike Walker is a professor of mechanical engineering in ’66 and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He joined Texas A & M in early 2017, first as a visiting scholar at the Hagler Institute for Advanced Studies, and then in a permanent position.

Hubbard leads StarLab, a state-of-the-art motion capture research space ideal for testing and developing new methods and technologies. He is also internationally known for his research on aeroacoustics for noise control, adaptive structures, spatial dispersion transducers, and extension of modern time domain control methodologies to spatial domains for monitoring distributed systems. increase.

The NAI Fellow Program has 1,403 members worldwide and represents more than 250 prestigious universities, governments and non-profit research institutes. Kot and Hubbard will join 14 current and past Texas A & M faculty members selected as NAI Fellows.

