Lenovo’s weird new ThinkBook has found a whole new place to add a second screen

Over the years at CES, I’ve seen many PC makers trying to push a second display into their laptop. However, Asus and Lenovo are still experimenting with this idea and are the only companies that are almost always successful. Asus is on the CES2022 with the latest dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop, with a secondary 14-inch touchscreen underneath the main 16-inch display, like one large display (or at least close to it). I will show you. ). But Lenovo has taken a different path with the latest ThinkBook Plus Gen3.

Now you have a wide screen.

Richard Peterson / CNET

In the first two generations of ThinkBook Plus, Lenovo installed an E Ink display on the lid of a 13-inch laptop. With an external display, you can read, take notes, receive notifications, and check your work calendar without having to open your laptop. It’s a cool idea, but it’s also a limitation. The 3rd generation model is quite different from its predecessor, except that it is a laptop with two displays.

For starters, it’s an ultra-wide 17.3-inch laptop with a 21:10 aspect ratio, 3,072×1,440 resolution at 120Hz, and a 100% P3 color gamut, which might be interesting if this is a gaming laptop. Maybe. But it’s not, it’s made to do the job. The second display is an 8-inch color pen-enabled touch screen with a resolution of 800×1,280 pixels, embedded in the laptop deck to the right of the keyboard and touchpad. It’s like putting an 8-inch tablet on your laptop keyboard and just latching it and not letting go.

The 8-inch display can be used for a variety of purposes, such as taking notes.

Richard Peterson / CNET

For creatives, you can use the second display to view tools and image libraries, and draw and edit simple sketches with the included pen. It can be used to waterfall documents from the main display, so you can work with less scrolling (although the Asus design seems to work much better in this scenario). The second screen occupies the place where the numeric keypad of the keyboard is placed, so it can be used as a calculator.

Lenovo also recommends using it with Microsoft’s Your Phone app to mirror your phone to the display, show mobile notifications, and access phone photos and files directly on your laptop. It can also be used as a lunch pad for the apps you use most often.

I need a bigger bag.

Richard Peterson / CNET

However, with the exception of dual displays, laptops are not uncommon. It is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core H series processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 solid state drive. In addition to a full HD webcam with a fingerprint reader for power buttons, an IR camera for facial recognition and a privacy shutter, it has the security features you’d expect from a Lenovo business laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available in May starting at $ 1,399 (approximately 1,040 or AU $ 1,940). This seems reasonable for what you’re getting.

