



Last week, when police arrested the Italian Gioacchino Gamminoone, who most wanted a mafia fugitive in the suburbs of Madrid, he asked how he found him. Did someone offend him or did he accidentally leave a clue?

Gammino claimed to have lived under the wrong name without calling his family for more than 10 years. I met you on Google Maps, police said he showed him a vague photo of himself standing outside the greengrocer’s store in 2018.

61-year-old Gamino escaped from Levivia prison in Rome in 2002 and has lived under various names ever since. Recently, he went under the name Manu and got married. He and his wife ran a series of businesses, including hair salons, restaurants, and vegetable stores.

Gammino, a member of the Cosa Nostras Stidda clan in Sicily, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, drug trafficking, and mafia conspiracy when he escaped from prison while filming a movie. He was first arrested in 1984 and was in and out of jail until he was convicted of murder in 1998.

Anti-Mafia investigators suspected of living in the town of Galapagar in Spain, after random information, look at street view images on Google Maps to find a vegetable store named El Huerto de Manu. I decided to check if I could do it. It was believed to be owned by the fugitive.

But when the investigator found the store, he also saw Gamino standing in front of the store. Officers then tracked the store’s financial statements and discovered that Gamino had opened a restaurant in a town called Manus Kitchen. There he worked as a chef. After that, the restaurant closed, but police officers were able to find grainy images on TripAdvisor. This shows that Gamino is clearly visible in the kitchen. According to police, the image of the man and the chef in front of the vegetable counter was undoubtedly the same person because of a noticeable scar on his chin during the knife fight.

Nicola Artiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police, told reporters that the photogram helped identify the investigations we were developing in the traditional way.

Gamino is currently detained in Spain, facing a transfer to Italy and imprisoned for life imprisonment.

