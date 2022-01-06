How to trade using Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, UPIMoney without internet





Digital transactions such as UPI payments and wallet payments usually require a stable internet to carry out the transaction. However, if you don’t have the internet or a smartphone, you can also trade via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank, Amazon Pay, and more.

To process digital payments on various platforms, users can dial * 99 # (also known as USSD service). The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the USSD service in November 2012, almost four years before launching the UPI network. Since then, these two digital payment methods have been integrated to allow users to perform UPI transactions without an internet connection.

Livemint decodes it to use the * 99 # service to make UPI payments without the internet.

-If you need to make digital transactions without using the internet or smartphone, you need to register for the BHIM app and create a UPI account. You need to enter the correct phone number linked to your bank account.

Step 2: Dial * 99 # and you will be redirected to a numbered menu that includes 7 options such as Remittance, Remittance Receipt, Balance Check, My Profile, Pending Requests, Transactions, UPIPIN and more.

Step 3: Enter 1 in the text field to send money. This allows you to trade using either your UPI ID, bank account number, IFSC code or phone number. Please choose your preferred method.

Step 4: If you selected UPI, you will need to enter the recipient’s UPIID. If you choose a bank account, you will need to enter the recipient’s account number and IFSC code. If you select the phone number option, you must enter the recipient’s phone number.

Step 5: As with any digital trading platform, you need to enter the amount you want to transfer.

Step 6: Enter the UPIPIN number in the last step. Press Submit to complete the transaction. A confirmation will be displayed on your mobile phone when the transaction is complete. You will be asked to save the recipient as a favorite for future transactions. Please note, using the service will cost you a small fee of 0.50.

