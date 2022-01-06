CES 2022 has given us five things we discuss all year round.





This story is part of CNET’s view of The Year Ahead on how the world will continue to evolve after 2022.

CES has always been the gateway to what the world of technology will look like in the future. But this year also served as a microcosm of today’s chaotic, messy and unpredictable life.

The trade fair has insisted on hosting a hybrid show with a strong physical presence in 2022. And after the proliferation of COVID-19 delta variants in the summer, things settled down, which seemed like a realistic goal. The keynote and well-known companies signed on and were ready to be one of the first big meetings to meet back in person.

Then Omicron grew its highly contagious head.

Just a few weeks before the meeting began, many companies withdrew or abandoned their travel plans to Las Vegas. Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, has completely canceled the keynote. Google, Microsoft, AMD and Intel have canceled or changed their plans. Most of the major media have virtually chosen to cover the event. The show appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

So was CES bust? Surprisingly, it’s not. From Samsung’s first OLED TVs to Sony making fun of the PlayStation VR 2 system, many big announcements have made the show relevant. The automotive industry has steadily increased its presence at this event and was not disappointed again this year. And there was a robot that looked exactly like the real thing.

“It was very surreal. I wish I could actually see it,” CNET video producer Claire Riley said after interviewing Ameka, a robot with a human-like look.

The Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the show, said the number of attendees eventually increased as small businesses still recognize the value of meeting in person.

“It’s definitely not the same,” said Avi Greengart, an analyst at research firm Techsponential, who chose to attend directly at the last minute. “It’s not worth it, but it’s easy to get that value out.”

This is what I learned from this year’s CES.

The Ameca humanoid robot has a surprisingly realistic look.

Engineered Arts / Justin Reynoso / CNET 1. CES couldn’t overcome COVID-19, but it didn’t matter

Given the up and down patterns of COVID-19 over the last two years, it’s not surprising that another untimely surge confused everything. Because of this unpredictability, from the beginning CTA adopted a hybrid model that offered the option of participating directly or virtually via a digital platform.

The model is likely to stay here and can spread to other meetings when reassessing the value of attending one of these gatherings. The Mobile World Congress, a mobile trade show in Barcelona, ​​is scheduled to begin in late February, while the RSA Conference, a security show, has been postponed from February to June.

From new Dell and HP laptops to Samsung TVs, many interesting products have reminded us that there is no substitute for actually seeing and experiencing things. Companies like Lenovo have visited New York to set up local briefings for an early hands-on experience, but there is no replacement for a central hub like CES.

And those who made the effort were rewarded with CES without some of its more notorious annoyances.

“In some respects, it’s much easier and more comfortable,” says Greengart. “I can actually grab a taxi.”

Samsung Freestyle is a $ 900 projector capable of creating 100-inch images.

Samsung 2.Laptops and TVs will be flashy again and you will love new ones

Televisions and laptops have a circadian rhythm in the product release cycle that has long been associated with CES. The fact that almost all major vendors announce their major products in the first week of January allows them to set their watches.

Many TV and computer companies planned to skip this year’s CES or withdraw at the last minute to promote Omicron, but nevertheless made an annual product announcement to start this year. rice field.

CNET’s Chief TV Reviewer, David Katzmaier, summarized the big developments in TV, and CNET’s Chief Laptop Reviewer, Dan Ackerman, wrote about the cool things that are happening on laptops.

But it’s worth recalling some highlights in each category. Samsung has finally announced an OLED TV to compete with LG’s best-in-class image quality. TCL has announced a huge TV with a 98-inch Roku. LG has announced the largest 97-inch OLED ever. And with 100-inch images, 360-degree sound, and a $ 900 price tag, Samsung’s Freestyle TV projector was a fun surprise.

In computers, the Dell XPS 13 Plus received the most attention and made a bold design choice for one of the most stable and reliable laptop lines on the market. The new version features an end-to-end keyboard, a new take with a customizable touchbar, and a touchpad that runs the full length of the bottom of the laptop. HP’s ultra-lightweight Elite Dragonfly laptop features a sophisticated new design. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold offered a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. Lenovo is unconventional with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 dual display laptop. This laptop comes with an ultra-wide 17.3-inch main screen at 120Hz with an aspect ratio of 21:10. There’s also a versatile 8-inch second screen on the right side of the keyboard that you can use to take notes with your stylus or use it for many other creative purposes.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus has made bold design choices, including its own version of the touch bar.

Dan Ackerman / CNET3.Phone and 5G provided a fleshy informal CES

Telephone and wireless services have traditionally not played a major role at CES. Instead, wait a month or so until the MWC trade show. However, they monopolized some headlines as a secondary story that took place at the same time as the official CES announcement.

The biggest is delaying the deployment of upgraded 5G networks due to concerns about interference with aircraft equipment between wireless operators and the Federal Aviation Administration and Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg. It was a request to Verizon and AT & T. The request was made on New Year’s Eve, urging the carrier to refuse promptly and setting the possibility of a legal conflict.

However, the two sides reached an agreement at the end of Monday, and Verizon made a flashy announcement about the upcoming 5G upgrade, which will be released after a two-week delay. AT & T withdrew from CES and remained relatively mom during this stretch.

On the phone side, OnePlus made a splash by making fun of the OnePlus 10 Pro from China (in the middle of CES Media Day). Technically part of CES, Samsung chose to front-run everyone by announcing the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition on Monday night.

Officially, the TCL 30 V5G and TCL XE5G will debut at CES2022 and will be released in February. HMD Global, a finish startup that makes Nokia-branded handsets, has unveiled five new handsets that will hit the United States in the coming months. They range from the 5G Nokia G400 ($ 239) to the retro Nokia 2760 foldable cell phone ($ 79).

The point: Don’t sleep on mobile news at the beginning of the year.

4. Smart glasses may have an iPad moment in 2022

When the iPad was announced in April 2010, it was one of the worst secrets of technology. Before it went on sale, many other tech companies announced their own tablets-and then Stampede became even more crowded.

AR glasses are approaching an iPad-like moment in 2022, and there could be a supply chain leak linking Apple to the launch of AR glasses or AR / VR headsets later this year. The competition isn’t going to get caught in flat feet. CES 2022 saw a wave of AR, VR and Metaverse announcements.

TCL has announced both the vision of future AR smart glasses and the NXT Gear Air glasses, which act as an external display equivalent to watching a 140-inch TV. Sony unveiled PlayStation VR2. MojoVision comes with the latest prototypes of smart contact lenses. Qualcomm and Microsoft have informed the world that they will partner on future AR eyeglass chips. Panasonic demonstrated a pair of $ 900 SteamVR goggles with a steampunk look. And, as this amazing Twitter thread from @NimaZeighami shows, “Metaverse” has become the hottest and most ridiculous buzzword in CES2022.

The released product may be just a clunky prototype, but we expect more hype around AR glasses this year. At least they will give us all the stories to entertain our grandchildren in decades.

The TCL NXTWear Air Glass is a wearable display that connects to your device via a USB-C cable (viewed from the right).

TCL 5.EV Tsunami is about to land

At this year’s CES (Hyundai, look at you), there was no shortage of fantasies of the distant future in the car category, but the most exciting ones were more specific-like the new Chevrolet Silverado EV. .. GM CEO Mary Barra debuted the company’s all-electric pickups, showing off different flavors and some impressive numbers. Is it the most impressive? Range of 400 miles on charge. Is it impressive again? The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for Launch Edition is $ 105,000. Yes, that’s right. However, a cheaper version will be provided. And then there is the electric Equinox. This starts at just $ 30,000.

EVs were everywhere, but autonomy continued to be a big driver. Again, GM was rippling and discussing the latest integration with Cruise for autonomous ride hailing services. Even more interesting was the story of Ultracruise, the next step beyond Supercruise. This enables true hands-off driving even on local roads. Cadillac Celestiq will be the first to offer this when it arrives in 2023. It’s just next year, people. Get ready.

“CES turned out to be the best car show in the last few years,” said Chris Pokert, editor-in-chief of the CNET Roadshow.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV debuted at CES2022.

Chevrolet it’s rap

CES 2022 has become another unconventional show, with lots of fun and futuristic things to help nerds. There was a robot that made Terminator jealous. BMW has unveiled a car that can be changed in color, much like changing the wallpaper on a computer desktop. Razer’s high-tech face masks from last year ran even further with being a wearable air purifier.

The main hall in Las Vegas may have been eerily empty, but direct attendees had to choose stickers to announce how satisfied they were with their physical contact, but the show Continued. And I saw a lot of things the world talked about throughout 2022.

