Security camera snapshot update for some users’ home apps fails





More and more iPhone users on the MacRumors forums, Apple support community, Reddit, and Twitter have reported that they haven’t been able to update their home app security camera snapshots in the past few weeks.

Each HomeKit Secure Video camera added to the Home app has thumbnails that provide a still view of recent footage, and these thumbnails are usually updated automatically on a regular basis. However, users with multiple iOS versions are experiencing issues with thumbnails not updating and resulting in old footage. This issue seems to extend to the iPad and Mac home apps for some users.

The important thing is that the camera works fine when viewed live, but the fact that the thumbnails don’t update is annoying to the affected user.

Users have tried to come up with a temporary workaround, such as the tedious process of signing out of their Apple ID account and then signing back in to the affected device, but the problem reoccurs over time. It seems. I contacted Apple to see if they were aware of the issue or planned to fix it. I’ll update this story if I get a reply. Users can also report bugs from the Home App Feedback page on Apple’s website.

Related article

CES 2022: TP-Link to launch HomeKit accessories in the US under the “Tapo” brand

TP-Link today announced at CES2022 that it will expand its Tapo line of smart home accessories from Europe to the United States. Some accessories will also be supported by Apple’s smart home platform HomeKit, giving you control over the accessories. Use the home app on your Siri or Apple device. Some HomeKit-enabled accessories include the Tapo P125 Mini …

Some Apple Watch users have charging issues after updating to watchOS 8.3

According to reports from the MacRumors forum, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community, many Apple Watch Series 7 owners are having problems charging after updating to the latest watchOS 8.3 software. Many of the complaints are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, and users find that these devices no longer work to charge their Apple Watch. From Reddit: Update …

Apple Home Service Officer Leaves Company Two Years Later

Sam Jadallah, Apple’s Head of Home Services, left the company last week after leading some of Apple’s efforts on smart home initiatives. Jadallah announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he said, “I’m an entrepreneur within Apple and creating large-scale products is a treat.” Based on some of his tweets, Jadallah worked on digital key related projects such as Apple’s recent …

Some 16-inch MacBook Pro owners have reported MagSafe 3 charging issues when the Mac is closed. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 2:54 am PST by Sami Fathi

Some 16-inch MacBook Pro owners seem to have identified a common issue that suggests that the MagSafe 3 connector may not provide the expected charge when the Mac is turned off and the lid closed. As outlined in Reddit, some 16-inch MacBook Pro models will fail to charge when powered off when the MagSafe connector is connected. Instead of turning green, the MagSafe light flashes …

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest speakers in 5 countries

According to a recently updated Apple Support document, Apple Music can now be streamed to Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Nest Mini and Nest Audio in five more countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico and South Korea. Apple Music was first available on Nest speakers and displays in the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan late last year. just…

HomeKit accessories worth checking out

MacRumors videographer Dan summarizes some of his favorite home products. There is another article in the HomeKit series. This time around, we’re talking about devices like Lutron, Belkin, and Sonos. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. You can see all the behavior in the video. There is a HomeKit link and a brief description …

Popular story

Apple’s new standalone monitor could cost about half the price of Pro Display XDR

Based on Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman comment, Apple’s rumored new consumer stand-alone monitor is coming this year and could be priced around $ 2,500. In the first “Power On” newsletter in 2022, Gurman said the new monitor “will be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR” and “hopes” to be available later this year. I am saying. Speaking of Mac …

According to Intel, the new Core i9 processor for laptops is faster than Apple’s M1 Max chip

Intel today announced a new 12th generation Core processor suitable for laptops. As part of the announcement, the new Core i9 claimed to be not only faster than Apple’s M1Max chip on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also the fastest mobile processor. So far. The new Core i9 has a 14-core CPU with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, while a 10-core M1 Max chip has 8 …

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 with lossless support and a charging case that emits sound

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro features lossless audio support and a charging case that can emit sound for location tracking purposes. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro has new selling points that drive strong demand, such as support for Apple Lossless …

Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Migration with Special T-shirts

According to an image shared by Apple engineers on Twitter, Apple is presenting a unique T-shirt to engineers and staff working on the M1 chip to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac’s move to Apple Silicon. Andy Boretto, a senior software engineer at Apple, tweeted an image of a special T-shirt with an M1 chip and associated sparkle along with the card …

Google basically pays Apple to leave the search engine business, class action claims

Apple has an agreement with Google not to develop its own Internet search engine. This claims to be a new class proceeding as long as Google pays to remain Safari’s default option. Earlier this week, a lawsuit filed in a California court against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs alleges that the two companies have a non-competition agreement in the Internet search business that violates the United States. ..

Apple easily becomes the world’s first $ 3 trillion company

Apple is today the world’s first $ 3 trillion company based on market capitalization. This is the sum of all the company’s outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple’s stock price rose more than 40% last year. The striking feat that Apple achieved when its share price reached $ 182.86 during daytime trading was …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/05/homekit-camera-thumbnail-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos