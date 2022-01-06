Google will introduce new connectivity capabilities for smart devices in 2022





At CES 2022, Google shared its future plans to make device connectivity easier and more seamless for Android smartphones, Chromebooks, Android TVs, and Wear OS smartwatches.

Google starts with fast pairing for Bluetooth headphones. It will automatically pair with your Chromebook or set up a new Chromebook using your Android smartphone and will provide you with all the information you need for your paired device and Wi-Fi password. It should be available in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead for months, Matter-enabled smart devices will support pairing with Google TV or Android TV OS devices.

Unlocking a Chromebook using an Android smartphone has been a feature for some time, but Google wants to enable it on Wear OS smartwatches as well. The clock can be unlocked not only on Chromebooks, but also on Android phones without having to be around.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Pixel phones will expand support for key digital car features. UWB-enabled phones also have the ability to unlock a BMW vehicle just by approaching the car door (as long as the technology supports it). If your friends and family need to rent your car, you can also share your virtual car key with your friends and family. In addition, Volvo’s car will be one of the first cars to offer remote capabilities using Android devices. Similar to home automation, you can preheat your car or turn on the air conditioner before you enter the car.

Search giants aim to make content streaming a bit smarter and more seamless across different devices. For example, if you receive a call while watching a movie on your tablet using Bluetooth headphones, the system pauses the movie, picks up the call from the phone, and then resumes without touching anything. With supported headphones, it will be available within a few months.

In addition, Google wants to integrate Chromecast into more devices such as TVs and smart speakers. Bose was one of the first companies to release speakers and soundbars with Chromecast capabilities.

Last but not least, Google allows you to operate your Android phone without having to carry it around. For example, you can use PhoneHub to reply to messages without having to install the above apps on your Chromebook. Without going into the details, Google promised to provide some advanced connectivity features to Windows PCs later this year.

