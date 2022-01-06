CES 2022: Google is pushing Android towards a better multi-device experience, even when using Windows





Google has announced a set of features that allow Android devices to communicate seamlessly with each other and integrate with some Windows OS devices for the first time. These features, exhibited at CES 2022, will be rolled out year-round in partnership with other companies.

Take a look at Google’s major announcements from CES2022

Android and Windows PC

Later this year, Google plans to bring Fast Pair for Android phones to Windows PCs. This helps you set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files using nearby sharing features. Google says it is working with Acer, HP and Intel on these features. Since these features are not integrated with Microsoft, they are unlikely to be Windows-based at deployment and will be unique to these brands of devices.

Today, the Fast Pair feature uses Bluetooth technology to quickly connect Android phones to headphones such as Sony and Beats, and cars such as some BMW models.

Google is working with partners such as HP and Acer to integrate with Windows 11 laptops with Android phones.

Windows PCs are a prime example when talking about other platforms and where customers are. Prior to announcing the reasons behind this integration, Google’s Group Product Manager said in some media briefings that the majority of Windows users are using Android.

Asked how these features work and whether new apps are included, Google executives said there aren’t many details that can be shared at this time. But he added that the ultimate goal is to make the switch between Android and Windows smooth, where their efforts will be focused.

Users will be able to unlock their Android devices using their Wear OS smartwatch.Quickly configure and connect devices

Google will also extend the fast pairing capabilities of headphones to Android, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices in the coming months. Fast Pair works with Chromebook headphones, as well as all Matter-enabled smart home devices, Google Home, and other companion apps. Matter is a new protocol that simplifies smart home devices using one standard supported by Amazon, Apple, Google, and more.

Google plans to allow users to set up Chromebooks on their Android smartphones later this year. The advantage here is that users can set up their Chromebook with just one tap, just by using their Android smartphone, without having to re-enter all the details and passwords. Chromebooks have recently skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing demand for online education.

Soon, users will be able to set up Chromebooks on their Android smartphones without having to re-enter all settings and passwords on their new laptop.Quickly lock and unlock your device

Users can also use their Wear OS smartwatch to unlock their Chromebook or Android device. This feature will be rolled out in the coming months. Google said it would work with both chipset partners and the actual OEMs that make watches to ensure that this reaches as many supported devices as possible. However, it has not been confirmed if older Wear OS watches support this feature. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series seems to support this feature.

Later this year, Google will add the ability to lock and unlock BMW vehicles on Samsung or Pixel phones using ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. Users also need to share the car keys of some supported cars with friends and family.

Perform tasks between devices and easily share media

With voice switching, when a user working on a Chromebook with headphones turned on starts ringing, the headphones will automatically switch to another device and answer the call. At the briefing, Ho said he wouldn’t have to mess with menus and selectors or select devices. When the call ends, the audio will return to your Chromebook.

Google will also add spatial audio support for Android to headphones to provide users with an immersive sound experience based on the content they support. No details are provided as to which Android version supports spatial audio and hardware details of the same thing. Apple already supports spatial audio for iPhone, Mac, and AirPods.

There can be situations where a particular device requires a particular piece of hardware. Work closely with your partners to ensure timely releases. Partners are actually supported on these particular devices. We also work with system-on-chip partners to build chips for these things to ensure that these experiences are good, optimal, and fast between these devices.

Users will be able to do even more from assistant-enabled devices such as cars. From Volvo Cars, users will be able to warm up and cool down their cars, lock / unlock their cars, and get battery information directly from the phone. Again, these are the features that will be coming next month.

Chromecast will also be included in more brands, including all Bose speakers and soundbars. Later this year, Google will allow users to view and reply to messages on their Android smartphones and chat with apps on their Chromebooks. You don’t need to install these apps from scratch.

In addition, new features will be added in the coming weeks, and Phone Hub’s camera roll will allow users to share photos and videos from their Android smartphones to their Chromebooks.

