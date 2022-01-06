How big will e-commerce be? Not as big as you think — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to an Adobe report, total global e-commerce sales in 2021 reached $ 4.2 trillion, making the sector the highest-grossing revenue in history.

Consumers abandoned physical shopping and instead preferred to go online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while there are gradual changes and the numbers are impressive, e-commerce growth is actually less than most people think.

For example, in the United States, the overall food and consumer durables market has a current penetration rate of about 13% and, according to experts, will grow to about 17% by 2025. In other words, physical stores still account for 83%. of market.

Moreover, the way orbits appear is interesting. Unlike many other technological revolutions, behavioral changes are occurring linearly.

Consumers are not accelerating the adoption of online shopping habits at all. Instead, it’s a more linear trickle that looks like it can take decades to regenerate.

Therefore, e-commerce will probably not be as big as you think. Yes, that’s a trillion dollar opportunity. But compared to the size of the retail economy as a whole, it’s still small. The actual action is still going on in the physical store.

Needless to say, the market hasn’t changed much in the last few years. After the pandemic in Western Europe in March 2020, the volume of online shopping has exploded. Commentators liken it to a Black Friday sale because of the significant increase in online order volume.

Obviously, it has calmed down a bit since then, but the momentum in this sector is unlikely to sustain. There are already signs that consumers want to return to the store.

For example, Daate suggests that about one-third of people are more comfortable going to superstores than in mid-2020, when the first wave of the pandemic peaked.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the impact these facts have on your business. If e-commerce doesn’t grow as exponentially as many in this sector wanted, what does that mean for today’s online stores?

Being 100% online may not be the best strategy

Amazon bought Whole Foods, a health food chain, nearly 10 years ago. It was a wise move. The brand has enthusiastic support and is steadily moving with the times by providing delicious and healthy foods that consumers love.

But there was another motive. Amazon seemed to know (even then) that the exponential growth rate of online shopping probably wouldn’t last. Behavioral analytics suggests that it will probably end around 2013 and will continue slowly and upwards thereafter.

Therefore, the need to enter the physical space was essential. Amazon believes that online shopping will grow, but probably not so fast, unlike the experience of most tech companies.

But because it’s Amazon, the brand didn’t stop there. It started creating a store concept called Just Walk Out, which allows consumers to literally pick up items on the shelves and charge them when they leave the store without the need for a cashier.

When the brand first discussed the concept in 2015, it was like a science fiction novel. But now, in 2022, the technology to do that is in place and operational.

In addition, Amazon is currently selling this solution to third-party retailers. This means that any store, digital or physical, can implement a solution that beats the same world. Amazon has developed something like the Holy Grail that removes the need for cashiers and replaces them with cameras, sensors, and apps.

Of course, it offers alternative self-service checkouts and kiosks for those who want to use them, but they are just part of the appeal of their perishables and Whole Foods stores. The main advantage for consumers is that they can get in and out without lining up.

It also has a clear appeal to your business. Having a physical store can diversify your operations and avoid relying on the seemingly slow pace of change in the e-commerce sector.

Waiting for changes is not an option

While change is happening and more people are shopping online, it’s a process that’s likely to take place over decades, not the next few years.

Therefore, online retailers need to abandon the idea that paradise is right there. Probably not. Instead, you need to find a way to increase your online sales through other channels.

The best e-commerce companies find ways to deliver what consumers want in another way. Etsy is a good example. There are millions of people who want to buy high quality crafts, especially clothing and jewelry, from craftsmen.

However, finding these options in the traditional market has always been a challenge. You were at a loss unless you knew where to look and who to ask.

But Etsy changes all this. On the consumer side, it provides a site that looks like any other popular e-commerce store, but with a crucial difference. All products are custom made.

And because it’s Etsy, buyers have access to a set of warranties and protections that they wouldn’t get if they bought from a random seller online.

Even on the producer side, it is a great deal. Instead of trying to find a way for artisans to sell their products on their own, you can use the Etsy platform.

It charges them, but they are often worth it because of the size of the market they have access to. This guarantee encourages consumers to produce more products, including giving consumers more choice.

If you’re having a hard time getting out, try something else. Do what other sites are doing and don’t stay trapped in ruts. Break the mold in some way.

SEO becomes even more important

Not surprisingly, with all the competition in the e-commerce sector, SEO becomes even more important. In addition, it is difficult to get the advantage. Today, many platforms are embedding SEO in the tools they provide to their users to level the competition.

However, the way e-commerce companies approach SEO is changing. For example, the industry is increasing the detailed content of product pages. Companies are aware that basically putting a blog under their product list can get more attention from Google.

Interestingly, this is only part of the purpose of SEO. Much of it is actually the content that shoppers want to consume. In many cases, explaining the benefits and feelings you get when you go ahead and click the buy button will help you drive your purchase decision.

Subscriptions are the best way to make money

In 2022, we could see many other e-commerce stores follow Amazon’s subscription leads.

The reason for this is simple. With a subscription, customers come back again and again. It’s a clever psychological ploy, especially for those who want to feel good value from the services they buy.

When choosing this route, keep in mind that you need to add value to your consumers. Simply giving them free delivery is probably not enough.

Sustainability is a top priority concern

Amazon has recently taken steps to ensure that all packages are completely recyclable, and the brand is doing well in this regard. However, other companies haven’t had time to switch between packaging and distribution methods yet, so capture is a bit slower.

Consumers are more concerned about sustainability than ever before. There is growing awareness that the current mode of operation does not support the planet. Individuals want to do little by little to fight this while consuming what they want.

For example, in a post-survey survey, respondents want to see evidence that online stores are adopting sustainability measures and package usage is low. Companies that can do this have the potential to prove themselves in the eyes of consumers and attract more businesses.

B2Be commerce will be expanded

Finally, there is important evidence that companies are changing their buying behavior, even if consumer uptake is a bit slow. The global B2B digital commerce market is currently worth an estimated $ 1.1 trillion and is growing about twice as fast as the regular consumer market.

The reasons are complex, but they have to do with the willingness to cut costs. Companies know that it’s cheaper to order what they need online than to make a phone call or go to a physical warehouse.

In addition, faxes and telephones look hopelessly outdated. Why isn’t the ordering task basically automated with the click of a button?

Even better, why not connect your ERP to a business ordering facility and pass orders to third-party companies as needed?

