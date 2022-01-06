



French regulators in London (AP) fined Google and Facebook a total of € 200 million ($ 226 million) on Thursday.

According to CNIL’s Data Privacy Watchdog, research shows that US online giants have provided French users with a single button to accept cookies immediately, but several times to reject all cookies. There was no equally easy way to reject it because it requires a click.

Cookies are pieces of code used to target Internet users for digital advertising and other purposes. European governments have stricter regulations than the United States, requiring websites to ask for permission before tracking user activity. This means that people face pop-up menus when they visit new websites, but there is growing concern that they are configured to be confused or boring if many do not want to give consent.

According to CNIL, visitors to Facebook, Google’s French homepage, and YouTube were urged to say “yes.” In other words, I couldn’t freely agree, in violation of French data protection rules.

The French watchdog hit Google with a fine of € 150 million ($ 170 million) and Facebook with a fine of € 60 million ($ 68 million). Also, if French users do not make it easy to refuse cookies within three months, they could be fined € 100,000 per day.

Facebook, renamed Meta, said it has reviewed the decision and has promised to work with authorities.

Our cookie consent controls give you more control over your data, including new Facebook and Instagram settings menus that allow users to review and manage their decisions at any time. We will continue to develop and improve these controls.

Google said: People trust us to respect our right to privacy and keep them safe. We understand our responsibility to uphold that trust and are committed to further change and proactive efforts with CNIL in the light of this decision.

Cookies can be used to track users across the Internet and have long been a source of privacy concerns. They help you remember someone’s website login details and record someone’s web browsing history to help you target your personalized ads so that they are more controversial.

French penalties highlight widespread changes in the digital advertising industry as market-dominant Google and Facebook, and European and US regulators are working to phase out more malicious data collection practices. Google has announced plans to phase out so-called third-party cookies used by advertisers from Chrome browsers, although it can track users of its services.

Follow Kelvin Chan on Twitter.

