Intellihot launches disruptive innovation team





Galesburg, Illinois, January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Intellihot, a green technology company that creates innovative solutions to reduce energy waste and greenhouse gas emissions in the building environment, is today disruptive. We have officially launched a technology innovation team. The group plans to hire 50 new positions in 2022 as the company aims to rapidly expand its product line in response to growing global demand for green technology.

Nikolay Popov, an industry leader with over 20 years of engineering experience, leads the Intellihot Innovation Team, which consists of experts in a variety of high-tech disciplines such as programming, analytics and robotics. Prior to joining Intellihot, Popov founded CORTEQ Innovations and worked with global industry leaders such as Marmon Holdings Inc., Invensys Controls and Elkay Manufacturing. At Intellihot, Popov reports directly to Chief Technology Officer Siva Askasam.

Sridhar Deivasigamani, Founder and CEO of Intellihot, said: “With the support of our generous investors, we are ready to welcome prominent industry veterans and innovators to the Intellihot team. We welcome Nikolay, an experienced engineer and industry leader, to Intellihot’s leadership. His contribution to the team is very important as Intellihot enters the next stage of our evolution. ”

Nikolay Popov, Innovation Director at Intellihot, said: “Our work drives innovation and solves the mismanaged systems of the built environment we have long relied on. Costs created by Intellihot’s industry-leading innovative experts. With cutting-edge, highly effective technology, we will move the world’s commercial buildings to a more environmentally friendly future. “

Intellihot’s clean technology products, including commercial water heaters carefully designed to increase efficiency, reliability, safety and sustainability, are used nationwide in large facilities such as hotels, restaurants, stadiums and hospitals. I am. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Safflower, and Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates innovative next-generation technology solutions that transform the environment in which it is built, improving efficiency, reliability, safety and sustainability. Intellihot’s advanced technology solutions are designed for commercial applications, providing decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste, and reducing customer capital costs and operations. Reduce costs.

