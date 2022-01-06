Samsung at CES 2022: New Micro LED TV, Monitor, NeoQ LED Announced





Samsung announced a new MicroLED TV model at CES2022. The MicroLED lineup will be available in three different sizes, 89, 101 and 110 inches, with a body-to-screen ratio of 99.99%. Samsung claims that these new Micro LED TVs support 100% DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut. The TV also has customizable features that you can choose from three modes, including art mode and multi-view, and supports Dolby Atmos.

The 2022 NEOQ LED series was also exhibited. These TVs feature a NeoQuantum processor that uses a backlight to provide more advanced contrast mapping. There is also an EyeComfort mode that automatically adjusts the brightness level and color tones of the display due to the built-in light sensor. The display changes its brightness according to the ambient light, and as the day goes on, it changes the color of the display to a warmer one to compensate for the blue light.

NEOQ LED also gets a sound upgrade. Samsungs OTS (Object Tracking Sound) is now OTS Pro, and new TVs come with top channel upfire speakers for creating overhead surround sound.

All Samsung lifestyle screens (frames, sero, lines) feature a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint properties.

New Samsung monitor

Samsung also exhibited many new monitors at 2022 CES. The Odessey Neo G8 has a 32-inch screen and is the world’s first monitor with a 4K1000R curved screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 1ms. The display has a Quantum Mini LED with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built in a design language similar to the Odyssey Neo G9. CoreSync lighting automatically detects the colors on the screen and projects the actual colors to create a deeper immersive experience.

The new smart monitor M82022 also features a 11.4mm thick 32-inch screen, which is three-quarters thinner than the previous model. Support for popular streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix has been added with the option to use your monitor as a Smart Things hub. This gives users control over smart home devices compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

The Samsung High-Resolution Monitor S8 has two size options, a 27-inch model and a 32-inch model. Both sizes offer 90W USB-C charging for connected video output devices and a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot control points.

