Google makes it easy to link Android devices to PCs, smart home gadgets and cars





At CES today, Google highlighted some of the ways Android OS works to connect more tightly to other operating systems, including smart home devices and Windows.

You can use Google’s Phone Hub on your Chromebook to respond to chat notifications, access silent mode, find your smartphone, and browse recent Chrome tabs. But later this year, Google’s Phone Hub will be available to access the chat app from Chromebook Android smartphones and camera rolls.

For those who buy a new Chromebook this year, Google promises easy setup and access to data stored using Android smartphones, such as Wi-Fi login. Did you get a Wear OS smartwatch? Use it to unlock your paired Chromebook and Android device within the next few months.

On the other hand, if you have a Windows PC and an Android smartphone, you can use Google’s fast pairing feature to automatically configure Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Microsoft’s Nearby Share. Look for it later this year on Intel-powered Acer and HP PCs.

Google is also expanding Fast Pair to TVs and smart home devices. And within a few weeks, your Chromebook will be able to automatically detect Fast Pair-enabled headphones.

For those who use Bluetooth headphones between devices, Google will roll out intelligent switching on supported devices in the coming months (which Apple’s AirPods can already do).

“That is, if you get a call while wearing headphones and watching a movie on your Android tablet, the movie will pause, the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android smartphone, and when you’re done, you’ll be back in the movie. “.” Google says.

Want to watch the movie on the big screen without disturbing anyone? “In the coming months, we’ll be able to set up our headphones in case you need to watch quietly at home on your Google TV or Android TV OS device,” says Google. (Some devices, such as Chromecast with Google TV, can already be paired with wireless headphones and other Bluetooth devices.)

In terms of casting: Google is extending its built-in Chromecast support to more devices and will launch Bose smart speakers and soundbars in the coming months.

Finally, Google is using some car brand new products such as unlocking BMW using Samsung or Pixel smartphones and remotely sharing digital keys with more Android smartphones and car people. I introduced some features. Volvos also supports Google Assistant-based remote features such as using voice to warm up and cool down your car, as well as lock and unlock it.

