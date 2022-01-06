Konami Marks Castlevania NFT Auction 35th Anniversary





The actual NFT does not contain the word Sample. image:

The actual 35th anniversary of Castlevania was 2021, but Konami seems excited about this year’s NFT. Therefore, auction some Castlevania NFTs to mark milestones.

This isn’t surprising if you’re hanging out on the Investors Relations website riveted by Konamis. On top of that, Kimihiko Higashio, President of Konami Holdings Co., Ltd., stated as follows.

In addition, the evolution of technologies such as AI, 5G, and NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the growing awareness of esports as a sporting event will invigorate the market with creative new ways to enjoy games. I’m expecting.

As part of that effort, this month there is a Konami Memorial NFT site with four auctions of Castlevania Dracula’s 35th Anniversary NFT.

According to Konami, in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Castlevania Dracula series, an NFT featuring the game scene, BGM, and newly drawn art from the Castlevania Dracula series was published. There is one copy of each NFT that can be bid on. (And infinite copy to everyone with the right mouse button-Ed.) Check the NFT on the Konamis OpenSea page or check the sample below.

Is the copyright mark also on the actual NFT? image:

Now, I want another game company to use NFT. Konami is neither the first nor the last. But what really appeals is the terms and Q & A section of the Konamis site.

Here are some outstanding things:

As the first purchaser of an NFT, you have the right to list your desired nickname on our website (https://www.konami.com/games/memorial-nft/).

However…

If your nickname [SIC] If socially unacceptable, your privileges in this campaign will be void.

Ah. Well, that’s right. It makes sense! However, if you dig deeper into the term, you’ll see the following explanation:

The buyer’s nickname will be displayed if Konami determines that it is reasonable based on social standards (for example, a nickname that contains information that can be used to identify a particular individual is not accepted).

So do you think your nickname can’t identify anyone else? What about other social standards …?

Notwithstanding the above provisions, if Konami determines that the purchaser uses the NFT illegally or improperly, the purchaser will no longer be entitled to the benefits (the displayed nickname will be removed).

Inappropriately. Konami decides that, keep in mind.

By purchasing an NFT, the purchaser does not acquire any intellectual property rights (copyright, trademark rights, etc.) related to the data linked to the NFT. Therefore, the buyer may not use the data linked to the NFT (such as duplication) for commercial purposes.

But you own an NFT, so it’s there! And its uniqueness.

Q. Is there a possibility that Konami will resell the same NFT in the future? NFTs with exactly the same data will not be resold, but similar NFTs associated with the same game title may be resold in the future.

Um, how similar are you?

Konami cannot prevent the fact that the buyer bought the NFT on social media or transfer the NFT to a third party.

Huh. good.

And finally, there is this:

Konami does not guarantee that the value of NFTs will increase after purchase.

Don’t expect this Castlevania NFT auction to be a one-off only. According to Konami, this is an initiative for fans to create art NFTs using in-game scenes loved by Konami titles and keep them in the future.

I love these graphics. image:

This is the non-trimmed version of NFT at the beginning of this story. image:

So what’s the next game? metal Gear? If so, what does Hideo Kojima think about it?

Castlevania has a great logo. image:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/konami-celebrates-castlevanias-35th-anniversary-with-1848312488 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

