Sony saw the day he left as a disappointment, says former director

Developer Sucker Punch Productions is celebrating the huge success of Ghost of Tsushima, which has recently sold over 8 million copies, but not everyone is enjoying the excitement. A good example: Former Bend Studio director Jeffros took the opportunity to stab Sony about how he handled the reception of the open-world zombie game Days Gone.

Ross used Twitter to express some complaints, especially regarding the sale of Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima. You see, Days Gone has been out for nearly three years and the game has sold over 9 million copies so far. Especially with the PC release on May 18, 2021.Unfortunately, Ross has a bend studio run by a local studio manager. [Days Gone] Despite the good performance of the game, it was a big disappointment. Even before Ross left Bend Studio at the end of 2020, Days Gone ended up selling the same 8 million Ghost of Tsushima as it did recently.

I asked Sony for comment. I will update if there is a call back.

Many of Ross’s references believe that the deciding factor that Sony has positioned Days Gone as a major disappointment is its score on Metacritic, a review-intensive site that collects critic and user scores from across the Internet. Looking at Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima, the latter is much better reviewed, with Ghost of Tsushima scoring 83 points and Days Gone scoring 71 points.

Read more: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Iki Island expansion is okay

According to YouTuber Benji Sales, which focuses on sales in the gaming industry, Days Gone was PSN’s exclusive and best-selling PlayStation 4 in 2019. It also made it into the top 10 best-selling digital games of the year, despite Sony’s alleged refusal to publicize. About the success of game sales. And even if it was a commercial success, Bloomberg reported in April 2021 that Bend Studio was unable to get Sony to take up the marketing of the Days Gone sequel.

Having played both Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima, I have some ideas for why, but I don’t think Days Gone was fun. Sitting and playing was not a fun experience. The controls were clunky and annoying. Hunting resources were a chore. I enjoyed riding my bike in the beautiful and apocalyptic Oregon, but after the constant gas depletion, the novelty disappeared. In addition, Days Gone has fallen into the supersaturated genre, whether it’s an open world game, a zombie survival game, or both. Wrong place, wrong time.

Read more: Days Gone Mod humorously grows hordes of zombies

When asked if there was a sequel to Days Gone, Jeff Ross reiterated that it wouldn’t happen soon, but fans should never say. Ross told another Twitter user that the reason why the pitch of the sequel was canned has not been well explained so far. Everything could be covered later today when Ross appears on the David Jaffes podcast at 7pm EST.

