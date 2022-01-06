Apple’s ecosystem can only be improved under Google’s pressure





Apple’s ecosystem is probably the second most valuable asset the company owns, so I frowned when Google announced yesterday plans to duplicate many of the key elements of that ecosystem. rice field.

Some Apple fans were outraged at seeing it as an explicit copy of Apple’s features, but I think this is good news for both Android and iPhone users …

As a colleague reported on 9to5Google, Google has features comparable to high-speed pairing like Spatial Audio, AirDrop, AirPods, Apple Watch Unlock, and more. […]

First, the company announced that it will extend Nearby Share features like AirDrop to Windows PCs, allowing Android users to easily and wirelessly share photos, videos and files from their Android phone to their PC. Of course, this is very similar to using AirDrop between iPhone and Mac.

In the audio space, Google has announced the introduction of Fast Pair functionality in Windows PCs, Google TV, Android TV, and Matter-compatible smart home products. This means that FastPair-compatible headphones can seamlessly connect to these devices so that AirPods can easily pair with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs.

Google also explained plans to unlock Chromebooks and adopt Spatial Audio on Wear OS smartwatches.

Of course, Apple borrowed from Android just as Google borrowed from Apple, so neither company can be surprised or indignant when this happens. Still, the scope of this duplication is definitely offensive on Google’s side. If I were at Tim Cook, I might at least feel a little pee.

But as an Apple customer, I’m happy. The Apple ecosystem is the number one reason to choose a company’s device and one of the main reasons switchers are migrating from Android, but everyone knows that things aren’t always fully functional.

I’m still using Dropbox instead of iCloud because of the fast sync. Sometimes you have to copy and paste the text and email it to yourself when you want to switch devices quickly, but Handoff is still waiting for Handoff. My Apple Watch usually unlocks my Mac, but sometimes it says it fails after it’s unlocked, and sometimes my Mac doesn’t recognize the presence of the Watch. I was able to continue because I am confident that we can all do it.

So when Google begins to offer the same benefits in the Android / Chromebook ecosystem, Apple will be under great pressure to do two things. It’s about adding the benefits of the new ecosystem to stay ahead and improving the performance and reliability of existing ecosystems. It’s a victory for everyone. bring it on.

