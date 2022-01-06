Leaker says the iPhone 14 Pro has a pill-shaped camera cutout with Face ID under the display





According to a tweet shared by leaker @dylandkt, which proved to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors last year, the iPhone 14 Pro model has a pill-shaped camera notch at the top of the display. The notch has been removed. Or something like that. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.

The iPhone 14 Pro model is widely reported to have no notches from reputable sources such as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, but the possibility of a pill-shaped camera cutout. This is the first time I’ve heard about. It’s at the top of the display instead of the originally rumored circular punch.

Face ID, which moves under the display, was also previously rumored by display industry consultant Ross Young. He has proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products. For example, last year Young claimed exactly that the new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch display with the home button removed.

In a tweet, @ dylandkt said he was confident that Face ID’s reliability wouldn’t be adversely affected by changes under the display.

You can support information about hole punch cameras for professional models of iPhone 14. Face ID hardware is placed below the display. As a relief to your concerns, the functionality of these sensors has not been adversely affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

The shape of the pill is what I’m hearing. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Apple is rumored to be planning a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max to be released in September of this year. The lineup will also include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which currently have a notch and the pill-shaped camera cutout seems to be limited to Pro models. ..

Last year, @dylandkt shared accurate information about pre-release products such as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

