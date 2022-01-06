CES 2022: Acer announces additions to its new gaming laptop, the Swift X series





Acer unveiled a number of new laptops at CES2022. With a new range of ultra-portable Swift X, we are announcing a new gaming laptop with the latest hardware.

Acer Swift X

The Swift X model is available in 14-inch and 16-inch variations and is housed in a thin, durable chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio display. Both are equipped with the latest 12th Intel processor and come standard with Windows 11.

The 14-inch model is paired with the RTX 3050Ti laptop GPU and features a 2240 x 1400 IPS screen with a narrow bezel. Cooling has one fan, an intake keyboard, and two heat pipes that dissipate the generated heat to maintain stable performance. The 16-inch variant features discrete Intel Arc graphics and a 2560×1600 resolution display. Here you get a dual fan configuration, dual copper heat pipes, and a larger exhaust port.

The Acer Swift X series is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core processor and has a display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. (Image credit: Acer)

In addition, both have 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD for storage, and Wi-Fi 6E for fast and durable connectivity. The laptop also includes two USB Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A Gen1 ports, HDMI 2.0, and an easy-to-login fingerprint reader. The lid is also equipped with a full HD webcam, which applies temporary noise reduction (TNR) to images in dark places.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Acer sells the Triton 500 SE as a special edition laptop for both gaming and work. Inside, it has a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, an RTX 3080Ti laptop graphics card, and 32GB of RAM running at 5200Mhz. The 19.9mm thin metal shroud is easy to carry and has a high speed SSD up to 2TB.

The Predator Triton 500 SE has a standard design on the outside, but is equipped with high-end hardware such as the RTX 3080 Ti. (Image credit: Acer)

The 16-inch display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and operates with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 3ms with NVIDIA’s G-Sync support. A triple fan system is used for cooling, and the thermal paste on the top of the CPU is made of liquid metal, so it has excellent heat dissipation. It also has a full-range USB 3.2 Gen2 port and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-Cs that support DisplayPort. HDMI 2.1 is also included, so you can play 4K 120Hz games.

The Predator Triton 500 SE will begin selling in March in North America starting at $ 2,299.99.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Helios 300 is more performance-focused, runs on 12th generation Core i7 processors, and gives buyers the option of either an RTX 3080 or a 3070 Ti laptop GPU. For memory, 32GB of DDR5 and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage are available. The hardware powers a 15.6-inch QHD (1440p) IPS display at a refresh rate of 165Hz, and the 17.3-inch model offers full HD (1080p) at a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Predator Helios is purely performance driven and has a dual fan setup for cooling. (Image credit: Acer)

Like the Triton, both laptops have a dual fan layout and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU for improved heat dissipation. Thanks to Acers CoolBoost technology, you have full control over your fan speed through four preset modes with the push of a single PredatorSense button. There are also turbo keys that maximize the overall performance of your laptop.

Hosts an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt Typ-C, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports for connectivity and data transfer, one of which allows you to charge your phone even when your laptop is powered off. ..

The 15.6-inch Helios 300 will be available for $ 1,649.99 in NA starting May, and the 17.3-inch model will be available for $ 1,749.99 in March.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 comes in two variations, one with the AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and one with the 12th generation Intel Core i7. Both rely on NVIDIA’s RTX3070Ti GPU to provide the largest frames during the game and have two M.2 slots for SSD installation. Both can use 32GB of RAM, but AMD models get DDR5 and Intel gets DDR4 of the previous generation.

The Nitro 5 with AMD processors has two options: a full HD (1080p) 144Hz panel or a 165 HZ QHD (1440p) display, both leveraging AMD’s FreeSync technology to reduce screen delay and tearing. .. Intel provides a response time of 3ms and gets a 1440p 165Hz panel with Killer Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The Nitro 5 has an Intel processor or AMD chip and incorporates NitroSense software that allows for overclocking, fan speed control, and keyboard RGB customization. (Image credit: Acer)

For cooling, it offers a dual fan system with intakes and four exhaust ports at the top and bottom of the chassis. The built-in NitroSense utility app allows users to control fan speed, customize RGB lighting on their keyboard, and enable overclocking options. On the side, there is an HDMI 2.1 port, which supports both USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2. AMD variants also include USB4, but Intel has Thunderbolt 4.

A pair of 17.3-inch models is also available, offering 165Hz QHD / FHD and 144Hz FHD. The Acer Nitro 5 Intel option will be available in North America in March, starting at $ 1,049.99 and AMD models will sell for $ 1,099.99 in April.

