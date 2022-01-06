Meta’s Oculus VR Companion App Gets Up to 2 Million Downloads Since Christmas – TechCrunch





Consumers around the world have downloaded Meta’s Oculus app, a mobile companion for Oculus VR devices, including Quest 2, about 2 million times worldwide from Christmas day, according to new data from third-party app intelligence companies Apptopia and Sensor Tower. doing. Already, there are signs that Quest 2 was a popular holiday gift after the Oculus app jumped to the top of the Apple App Store for the first time on Christmas Day and became the most popular free app on Google Play in the United States. did. Similarly.

During Christmas Week in the United States (December 23-29), Oculus app adoption increased by 517% weekly, reaching 1.5 million installs, Sensor Tower data show.

The following week, the company reduced these installations by 77% from December 30th to January 5th to 345,000, which is 42% higher than in the pre-Christmas week of 2021. And these recent downloads may still include people who recently received a new Oculus device on their holidays but haven’t yet started setting up.

The United States accounts for the majority of post-Christmas installations, but app intelligence companies estimate a total of about 2 million global installs from Christmas to the present, including the App Store and Google Play.

Sensor tower estimates are a bit more conservative in this regard. According to the company, between December 31, 2021 and January 5, 2022, the number of app installs was about 1.8 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Apptopia reports that the Oculus app has been downloaded 2,189,000 times worldwide. From Christmas to the present. Of these more than 2 million installations, about 79% (or 1,727 million) are from US consumers, he said.

Looking at these numbers from a broader perspective, the 2021 holiday install numbers for the app are close to the total number of annual downloads the app has seen before.

Released in April 2018, the Oculus app was downloaded 1.2 million times in the first year on the market and 2.4 million times in 2019. According to Apptopia data, the situation recovered in 2020, when 4.4 million consumers around the world installed the app. In 2021, the Oculus app benefited from Quest 2’s fall 2020 launch, with installs skyrocketing to 10.62 million. The United States accounted for 7,218,000 or 68% of these installations.

The sensor tower data is still a bit conservative here, and we found that the app was downloaded over 8 million times in 2021 instead of 10.6 million times across the App Store and Google Play.

However, regardless of which number is closer to accuracy, the two companies agree that the number of Oculus app downloads has increased by 2 million in just a few days after Christmas.

Meta hasn’t yet responded to requests for comment on third-party quotes, but the latest Quest 2 adoption is due to Qualcomm, whose chipset is powering new VR devices. The company announced in November 2021 that Meta has shipped 10 million Quest 2 units so far.

The Oculus app works with the company’s legacy products (Rift and Rift S), but these new downloads may be Quest 2 rather than obsolete products. Meta began shipping Quest 2 in October 2020. In short, it aims to make VR adoption more affordable at an entry-level price of $ 299 for a year as the company’s flagship device. And after Facebook announced a major rebranding to Meta last year, detailing its plans for “Metaverse,” more consumers are interested in exploring VR for the first time, contributing to the growth of recent installations. You may be doing it.

App downloads are generally not a substitute for actual adoption, but for Oculus it can help you keep track of the number of consumers who have recently purchased (or donated) a new Oculus VR device. This app allows consumers to download new VR apps and games and find friends to connect with in VR, so most Quest 2 owners choose to install it.

As of January 5, the Oculus app is ranked in the US App Store ranking for both installs and speed. It’s currently number 111 overall, but it’s a good 10th in the entertainment category listed.

In addition, Apptopia reports that the app is getting decent engagement from new users. The company estimates that the Oculus app has 2.41 million daily active users, above previous levels. This figure shows that users are not only setting up the app once and then abandoning it, but also actively exploring the world of VR.

