Apple is testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but has concerns about display technology and the market





According to leaker Dylandkt, Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but Apple is still concerned about foldable display technology and the foldable smartphone market, so the foldable iPhone is It may not appear in the near future.

Dylandkt said in a tweet thread that Apple is working on the potential of future devices, but foldable display technology hasn’t made enough progress and there are still many “compromises” to deal with.

3/3 While other manufacturers are repeating seemingly beta products, Apple is keen to make sure the design isn’t a return from the iPhone’s current form factor. They are interested in playing long games to see how technology advances. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Apple is also reportedly concerned about whether foldable smartphones will continue to be popular with consumers or will become obsolete in the coming years.

Before releasing the foldable iPhone, Apple wants to make sure that the foldable design isn’t a “deviation from the iPhone’s current form factor.” This can actually happen if there is a problem with the life and quality of the display due to the folding feature. Dylandkt’s comments suggest that Apple continues to wait for an approach to foldable smartphone technology, but other rumors say Apple could release a foldable iPhone in 2023. there is.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May 2021 that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED QHD + display to be released in 2023. rice field. 2023 is “at the earliest”, and 2024 is a more likely target date. Bloomberg said in early 2021 that Apple began “early work” on the “iPhone” with a foldable display. This shows that development is left for a few years.

Rumors of a foldable iPhone have been widespread since 2016, and I’ve heard reports of various prototypes Apple is testing before. Samsung allegedly provided Apple with a sample of a foldable display for testing purposes, but development has not yet expanded beyond the display.

At least one of Apple’s foldable iPhone prototypes is said to have two separate display panels hinged together, unlike Samsung’s single-display design. The other is described as a foldable “iPhone” with a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung has been releasing foldable smartphones for years, and other Android makers are also adopting foldable technology. Smartphones with foldable displays continue to face durability and manufacturing quality issues, with prices far exceeding the cost of standard smartphones.

