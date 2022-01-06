Samsung’s new QD-OLED TV could steal LG’s crown for the best TV technology





Samsung QLED TVs like the one shown here work well, but Samsung’s upcoming OLED models should be even better.

Get ready for your new OLED TV player. Samsung is the world’s best-selling TV brand, but its QLED TVs have never performed as well as OLED TVs made by rivals like LG. At CES 2022, Samsung tackled these rivals head-on with a new kind of large screen, a new QD display that relies on OLED technology.

The TV wasn’t announced in an official press release like Samsung’s other 2022 models. Instead, it won the 2022 Best of Innovation Award at CES.

“Samsung’s 65-inch QD Display TV is the world’s first true RGB self-luminous QD OLED display … a combination of RGB OLED contrast levels and quantum dot color and brightness,” the award text said. I am. Other features mentioned include four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 144Hz refresh rate, a “Neo Quantum Processor”, and immersive sound.

Other details about the TV, such as price, availability, images, and screen sizes larger than 65 inches, are currently unknown. CNET contacted Samsung for more details, and the representative replied, “What we can say at this point is that we need to share more about the 2022 TV lineup in the coming weeks.” They added that the name of the television has not yet been decided.

New types of OLED TVs have the potential to make a significant impact on the high-end TV market. The company LG Display currently manufactures all currently available OLED TVs, supplying them not only to LG Electronics, but to Sony, Visio, Philips, Panasonic and more around the world.

The QD display panel, first announced in 2019, is manufactured by Samsung Display and may be sold to other brands as well as Samsung. In fact, Sony will sell its own QD-OLED TV in late 2022, with other brands likely to follow suit. As more OLED TV manufacturers increase competition, competition can intensify and overall prices fall.

OLED is the gold standard for high-end TVs with perfect black levels, stray-free lighting, and excellent off-angle display. QD-OLED is a combination of organic light emitting diode and quantum dot. In the current version of OLED, the yellow and blue OLED materials produce “white” light and the filters are mixed with other colors. QD-OLED uses blue OLED to create light and quantum dots, converting part of blue to red and green.

According to Samsung Display, it has advantages such as improved overall color, improved viewing angle, and the same full black level known for traditional OLEDs.

The two quantum dots in a liquid solution emit red and green light when illuminated by blue light. This technology powers Samsung’s QD OLED TV.

Today’s OLED TV panels manufactured by LG Display come in a variety of sizes, with OLED TVs selling for less than $ 1,000 as the smallest and cheapest example. We don’t expect Samsung’s QD-OLED TV to offer such diversity or affordability, especially in the first year. Even if there is an improvement in image quality, it surprises me. There is also the question of how the next technology will last for a long time or handle potential burn-in.

That said, the existence of another type of OLED TV, and the competition it brings, is good news for those who care about image quality.

Samsung made many other television announcements ahead of CES2022, including the latest Neo QLED, MicroLED, The Frame models, game hubs with access to cloud services, and remotes that collect and recharge RF waves.

