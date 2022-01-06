Five new Nokia phones for less than $ 250 announced at CES2022





Five new Nokia phones will be available in the coming months.

HMD Global This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

As iPhones and top-end Android smartphones are becoming more and more expensive, keep an eye out for more affordable options for those who don’t have or don’t want to spend multiple salaries on one technology. I have. At CES 2022, Nokia’s mobile phone maker HMD Global delivered the product.

A Finnish company announced on Wednesday that five new phones will be available in the United States in the coming months, with one not costing more than $ 250. The lineup includes 5G phones, 3 4G devices and 1 feature phone. Great for starter phones, second phones, or anyone who needs a more basic model.

At the top of the new portfolio are the $ 239 5G Nokia G400, the $ 149 4G Nokia G100, and the $ 119 4G Nokia C200. All of these work on Android and will be available in spring or early summer. Even more affordable ends are the $ 99 4G Android phone Nokia C100 and the $ 79 retro Nokia 2760 foldable phone. Both will be available within the next two months.

“According to research, customers are looking for the best value for their mobile budget, including large displays, long battery life, and a high-quality camera experience. Nokia phones have everything. It has become a reliable and reliable phone. US consumers and partners. ” HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche said in a statement.

Although multiple Nokia phones are already available in the United States, HMD’s largest customer base is always in Europe and Africa-probably ever. This is the company’s largest expansion into the United States, with two new carriers, Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular, already planned to be added to its partner lineup, including T-Mobile and TracFone. As competitors such as Apple and Samsung continue to target the high end, we are keen to win the low end of the market with reliable, secure and affordable phones.

“There are clear opportunities in the US market for well-identified and capable devices,” CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood said in a statement. “The market is expected to continue to grow as Android smartphones continue to be profitable.”

