Take a look at my CES2022 work from home setup and despair – TechCrunch





Working from home has been my usual practice for over a decade, but it’s getting a little old. It’s time to liven up it with some of CES 2022’s most popular items, all of which are certainly a sort of existence.

First, let’s upgrade these tiny twin 27-inch Dells that I’ve been working on for the last few years. They are flat and dull! And the bezel between them? Very confusing! What I need is something that allows me to poke my head straight and immerse myself in the TechCrunch experience.

Samsung knows what’s going on: one giant 55-inch monitor that curves like a snow shovel. Odyssey Ark is an experiment on next-generation media, aimed at streaming, gaming, and video chat all on the same screen at the same time. See how it dominates YouTuber’s Tim Schofield.

If you need to tilt backwards about 40 degrees to read the top of a PDF that displays at 750% (have you ever printed such a large document? The text is clear), you have a decent chair Would be good. Fortunately, Razer has literally regained my back.

Enki Pro HyperSense is not a comfortable chair that can easily dominate Halo: Infinite Deathmatches. It’s basically a huge Rumble Pak.

“With 65,000 tactile variations, we have +/- 1 G-Force tactile feedback to create 1.5 inch vertical and backward tilts on the seat,” Razer explains. So when your Warthog gets fed up, not only do you feel proud of it, but you actually fall when your chair bounces you back and bounces you back. Well, you may not fall, but you will laugh when you are streaming. So lean on it.

But I have to work while playing, so I need a keyboard that matches the quality of my writing. As I always say, writing really starts with the key. Why do you think all the old style authors had those great chunky typewriters? If you don’t look cool, you can’t write cool characters. I don’t know how Neil Stephenson avoids it.

But all styles are different. You need to build your keyboard from scratch and build a good foundation. That is Q1 of Keychron. It’s hellish and you can tap different styles of keycaps and switches to assemble yourself. Why is WASD not a game linear and the rest is a clicky tactile sensation? Well, maybe it sounds weird, but you understand the idea.

(Joke aside, I really need to test one of these and it’s pretty cool. A good mechanical keyboard is a perfectly practical way to upgrade your own WFH setup.)

What is the keyboard connected to? Thank you. You see, I’ve come to understand that thermal management is at the heart of PC performance, but at the same time, good insulation is at the heart of a quiet rig. But how can I get both? And don’t call it liquid cooling! It’s just crazy. No, we will adopt the most elaborate solution possible.

CyberPowerPC’s Kinetic series uses a complex set of folding triangles to create a variable airflow across the surface of the case that opens and closes as thermal requirements change. Why is it a triangle? Why is this origami style, not just some valves? Why is such a complex arrangement destined to be clogged with dust? Hello, that’s amazing.

I know what you are thinking. How do people see my important stolen goods when I’m video hangouts? First of all, thank you for your concern, I thank you for it. You are a kind person. But I thought so too. Check out my new zoom settings:

right? !!

They not only look at every corner of my tasteful computing, but also see how I … wear professional clothes at work. Well, maybe I can tilt it … well, I understand it. Anyway, this huge telepresence rig comes from the French company la Vitre, which advertises as an “86-inch experience”. In fact, there are many other cool things built in.

Finally, you need to make sure you are receiving the freshest pings in the lobby. Otherwise, people will think that packet loss is the cause when dodging shots. TP-Link is the last word for the Archer AX200 Omni Robot Router.

You no longer have to get up and go to your router to tweak your antenna configuration. Wait … don’t you do that? Friend, it’s no wonder you haven’t climbed the leaderboard. Signal goblins. Just wait for this to come out and everything will be done for you. After Robocalypse, each and every hunter killer cold sports one of these bad boys.

Yes, I have a big upgrade. Sometime in the next decade or so, I’m sure I have all the work directly here.

