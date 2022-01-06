Google’s “Fast Pair” announcement for Windows shows that everything in Google is wrong





Google is one of the companies that people tend to hate when they live in the Microsoft ecosystem. Windows Phone fans often cite Google’s refusal to actively block apps for platforms as one of the many reasons for failure. Google has never adopted Windows Save to create the Chrome browser (and one terrible app).

Oh yeah, 14 years later, Google is doing something with Android on Windows. Very brave.

Even in 2022, despite the participation of Opera and Firefox, the company is refraining from putting Chrome in the Microsoft Store. There is no reason for this, as the new store policy has no barriers to Google. It is, nevertheless, obvious and simple.

So yesterday’s announcement that Google will introduce Fast Pair to make it easy to connect Android phones to Windows rings is hollow for me.

In summary, Google will support Fast Pair on Windows. This allows you to “quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share.”

“For the first time on Android, we’re also focusing on building for other platforms, such as Windows, regardless of gaming, productivity, or anything else.”

Google’s proposed Fast Pair only works on HP and Acer (at this time). Source: Google

Oh yeah, nearly 14 years later, Google is doing something with the world’s most popular desktop operating system and the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Very brave. We are excited that companies with a market capitalization of 1.83 trillion have been able to raise resources to achieve this.

So why am I angry? This is a warning. “We are working with Acer, HP and Intel to make these experiences the first choice for a Windows PC later this year.” Yes, buy an Acer or HP PC to use this feature. need to do it. Select one, not all. Also note that there is no mention of Microsoft.

Now, it’s okay for OEMs to develop proprietary software (such as Dell Mobile Connect) as an upsell to buy their products. It’s a common practice and you can’t blame these companies for trying to add value to their products. Sure, it’s a bit terrible, but they do this for good reason. It also appears on PCs with a foldable display to fill the gap left by Microsoft in Windows 11.

However, there is a problem with Google doing this directly on a particular OEM on a particular PC.

You don’t have to do this. Google can work directly with Microsoft.

Why is Google working with Intel (and AMD and Qualcomm) and Microsoft to make this not standard on Windows 11 phones? Microsoft’s Your Phone already syncs text messages and offers some sharing, such as photos and OS mirroring.

Also, I pray that you do not have a computer from another company. Maybe you have an HP laptop, but it’s either a bespoke gaming rig for your desktop or Lenovo, the top PC carrier on the planet. Enjoy using this great feature of Google on one PC. It cannot be used on the other PC.

But it’s a great experience with app verbosity. Users get some clever new tricks with FastPair like NearbyShare, but other features are available on your phone.

Imagine how good your phone would be if Google helped.Source: Microsoft

You don’t have to do this. Google can easily call Microsoft and say, “Let’s really make the Android experience on Windows shine and work together.” But that’s not the case. And they don’t.

This solution is not rocket science. Google and Microsoft (and Intel, AMD, Qualcomm) can create standards for Android smartphones in Windows 11 and provide their models to OEMs for integration into PCs. If it costs extra for specific hardware requirements, make it an option for PC manufacturers.

Sure, Google has a Chrome OS to think about. This is fair, but they’re already doing some things on Windows. It’s just a bastard. And obviously, Microsoft is adopting Android and Google where it makes sense (such as adopting PWAs).

Google seems to be doing something similar to planning a Google Play game on Windows. I don’t know the full details yet, but it seems that Google is doing this on its own (again) without Microsoft’s knowledge, input, or assistance (note that Microsoft and Google didn’t co-announce it either. please). And since Microsoft has Cooty or something, it’s probably good that you can’t find Google Play games in the Microsoft Store.

Let’s be clear. Google has some of the world’s most used services and software, including Gmail, Android, Chrome, and Search. The company could do more to provide a prestigious experience on Windows, but that’s not the reason. It still behaves like the 2000s. Imagine how good the native Google Mail app is on Windows. Apple is the same, but with the worse (for example, it refuses to work with Microsoft or provide assistance over the phone).

If Google is really “open” and wants its services and software everywhere, suck it up and work directly with Microsoft. It’s time for this childish action to end.

