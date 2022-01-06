12 high-demand technology recruitment leaders want to create in 2022





Recently, the demand for engineers is increasing. You’ll find that companies in different industries are competing with each other for the best technicians to help their business grow.

Many companies have already started planning for 2022 and hope to hire more employees in the new year. Below, 12 Fast Company Executive Board members share the No. 1 technology adoption that their company is aiming for in 2022.

1. Digital transformation specialist

As more organizations are embracing the benefits of digital transformation, we are looking for people who understand how our customers can make this transition possible. It’s important to help them adopt digital services and the cloud, and we need people who can provide support and guidance along this journey. In today’s business environment, digital transformation is necessary, not an option. – Matthew Tengwall, Verint Systems

2. Chief Technology Officer

Instead of building a technology platform, we plan to hire a CTO that focuses on how to get the most out of and integrate many existing platforms. Unless you’re a software company, you really shouldn’t have to build a lot from scratch these days. Those who know how to integrate existing platforms are of great value because they can really accelerate growth. – Alex Husted, HELPSY

3. Technical project manager

By addressing technology concerns, project managers can improve all aspects of project planning and resource management. Their technical skills and exciting leadership help them work in a collaborative environment, drive strategies, and deliver desirable results for scheduled projects. – Irrfan Khan, CLOUDSUFI

4. Data engineer

A high-performance team requires 10 data engineers for every data scientist. Data engineers dig up data, clean it up, and prepare it for analysis. – Meagan Bowman, stopwatch

5. Full stack developer

Full stack developers are always in high demand. Adding data science to the mix is ​​a dangerous combination. After 2022, it will be difficult to run a company without either. – Joseph Dewoody, Valor Mineral Management

6. Vice President for R & D

We will hire a vice president in charge of research and development. We are growing rapidly and need to start supporting dozens to dozens of enterprise and SaaS clients. These clients quickly grow to hundreds. – Yoav Vilner, walnuts

7. Team of developers

My company will build a team of developers to support current applications and provide development of new add-ons to keep the company growing. This team is probably remote and very likely to be internationally dispersed. We focus on talent and skills rather than location. – Martin Rowinski, Boardsi

8. Cyber ​​Security Analyst

This isn’t immediate, but as hackers have become more and more sophisticated these days, cybersecurity analysts may be candidates. I think you need to protect all categories of data from damage. This includes all levels of threats used in illegal situations. – Lane Kawaoka, SimplePassiveCashflow.com

9. Technical expert with marketing experience

As my business grows, I need to hire a tech expert who knows how to market. Today, it’s not enough to know how to make a product. You also need to know who you are building for and how to make them easy to use. Data analysts, growth marketers, and others with technical expertise are valuable assets for a growing business. – Syed Balkhi, WP Beginner

10. Data Scientist and Mathematician

Data scientists and mathematicians will be an important focus for us in 2022 to expand our product offerings within the industry. The fusion of statistical analysis and mathematics is very important in data technology organizations. In addition, privacy specialists are an important focus as the laws surrounding the protection of personally identifiable information continue to evolve. – Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

11. Technical Product Manager

We will continue to build a security, data and platform team in 2022. Technical Product Manager is our number one employer. This role allows you to actively focus on security (recently earned SOC2 Type 1 certification) and expand your security team while expanding its capabilities. – Cody Barbo, Trust & Will

12. Outsourced low code platform

Unless you’re a technology company, technology is best outsourced. Business users with a “minimal coding” platform can do a lot. All non-tech companies need to make decisions about such platforms and empower business users. When it comes to disciplines, we encourage leaders to maintain a “fractional expert” that strengthens their business. – Pawan Mehra, cKinetics Inc

