E3 2022 cancels face-to-face event, but digital show remains uncertain





According to a statement shared by ESA with IGN, ESA has canceled the E32022 face-to-face event. However, although they have pointed out future announcements, the future of the show after this year remains uncertain.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and the potential impact on exhibitor and participant safety, E3 will not be held directly in 2022,” ESA sent to IGN. Read the statement. “We continue to be very excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing details soon.

This effectively means that the very existence of the E32022 is currently uncertain. The possibility remains a digital showcase in theory, as no dates have been set and no physical events have been planned. However, in a follow-up communication with IGN, ESA added that it is not possible at this time to see if a digital event will occur this year, rather than a physical event, as in 2021.

The ESA announcement arrives in the midst of an ongoing deadly pandemic with a record number of new cases in the United States. When ESA announced last year’s physical event, vaccination was still slowly increasing, and many observers believed that a major face-to-face gaming event would resume in 2022. Held in the fall, the December Game Awards were successfully held. However, the rise of new coronavirus variants and continued concerns about test availability and masking obligations make foreseeable future prospects even more difficult.

Meanwhile, the future of E3 has been a question mark for some time. The 2022 show wasn’t dated firmly and wasn’t even featured on the official LACC calendar, even though the physical and digital of past shows were scheduled over a year ago. did. A face-to-face E32022 has been officially planned since the opening of last year’s show, according to a speech by LA Mayor Eric Garcetii. However, its official Twitter and website have been characteristically silent since then, and multiple sources associated with E3 talking to IGN under anonymous conditions are ESA much earlier, perhaps until fall. Last year it suggested that he had given up trying to hold a physical show retroactively. Other industry sources should now have heard digitally or physically about E3’s formal plans, but ESA’s silence on this issue is deafening, even if there are plans. I suggested that I don’t understand at all.

The concern about the show is not limited to its ability to host the 2022 showcase. In August 2019, ESA leaked the personal information of more than 2000 journalists, YouTubers and analysts who participated in E3. The following month, the GameDaily.biz report focused on the “Experience Hub” and featured “Cutainment” as a “Fan, Media, Influencer Festival” or marketing for people waiting. We shared a proposal for an overhaul plan for E32020. line. Only a few months later, Geoff Keighley announced that he would not attend E3 for the first time in 25 years and would not hold an E3 Coliseum event. The following month, Iam8bit resigned as creative director for E3 2020.

Efforts since then have not stimulated self-confidence. The E3 2021 companion app has been criticized for being barren and full of bugs. The digital event itself was crowded among many other similar digital events that publishers did without the help of ESA. Many of them were test-driving the year before there was no E3 at all. So, former Nintendo US President Reggie Fils-Aim proposed in February 2021 if the ESA couldn’t put all the elements together. For E3 to succeed, that gap will probably be filled by Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. It just announced that Keighley will be back this year. Several other people we spoke to reflected that sentiment and had many opinions about the many successful digital events that took place in both 2020 and 2021 without the support of ESA.

Currently, it is unclear if any form of E3 will take place in 2022, and if so, what the show will look like and when it will take place.

Rebekah Valentine is a news reporter for IGN. She can be found on Twitter @ duckvalentine.

