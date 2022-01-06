Compass Demo Day Introducing Deep Tech Startups





Published Thursday, January 6, 2022

The University of Chicago’s Polsky Science Ventures and Compass Deep Tech Accelerator team are hosting a demo day to showcase innovative research and technology across the fields of life sciences, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology.

We are very proud to introduce Cohort 3 of the Compass launched last year to assist researchers working on the commercialization of early-stage research at the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. I am. Payne, Executive Director of Science and Technology at the Polsky Center.

The fully virtual event will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 1 pm to 5 pm (Central Standard Time), with a quick pitch for Cohort 4.

Here’s an introduction to Cohort 3 startups:

4SR Biosciences // 4SR Biosciences has developed a technology to study tRNAs with higher throughput and higher resolution using next-generation sequencing. In addition to quantifying tRNA expression, this technology can simultaneously measure charge (aminoacylation), post-transcriptional modification, fragmentation, and co-expression with other small RNAs. 4SR Biosciences aims to develop a tRNA-based biomarker screening platform for diagnosis and treatment. Innovation. The company was recently accepted by the famous Illumina Accelerator in the San Francisco Bay Area. AIccelerate // AIccelerate uses its own software to convert machine learning algorithms to equivalent hardware. This allows customers to deploy on low-cost, power-efficient, and widely available chips (FPGAs). Algorithms are transformed in minutes, intelligently optimizing FPGA configurations for maximum accuracy and execution speed, eliminating the need for expensive engineering resources, and reducing development cycles from 3/6 months to minutes. Shorten. AIccelerate allows customers to use complex and accurate models in real-time applications for time-sensitive applications such as self-driving cars and the Internet of Things. Concilio // Concilio is developing a therapeutic nanoparticle platform using targeted polyelectrolyte complex micelles. This platform delivers nucleotides to inflamed tissue with high accuracy and efficacy. The modularity of this technology presents a variety of different cell targeting mechanisms on the micelle corona and allows the micelle core to encapsulate different types of nucleotides, making it a versatile platform for targeting a large number of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. Will be realized. Concilio aims to first market the failure and stenosis / restenosis of the cardiovascular indication arteriovenous fistula (AVF). memQ // memQ develops quantum repeaters using an erbium-doped oxide-based wafer-scale platform to enable quantum communication between computers over distances that are orders of magnitude greater than currently available. .. The associated properties of the thin film are comparable to those of the bulk and can be manufactured into nanophotonic devices without degrading the qubit properties. These are devices with high Q and moderate parcel coefficients (an important metric for device quality), and coherence time engineering is an important metric for quantum memory. The device aims to enable communication protocols that cannot be completely hacked over thousands of kilometers.

Kim Kieras, Associate Director of Polsky’s Compass and Science Program, is also excited to be able to provide a quick preview of the next compass cohort with a two minute quick pitch. Cohort 4 includes Alnair Therapeutics, FLOW Medical, INOFA, Lismikro, as well as TRACER, a guest participant at Argonne National Laboratory.

The program is still in its second year, but it has already been incredibly successful from participating startups, added Shyama Majumdar, Associate Director of Polsky Science Ventures. Notably, HeioThera, ReAx Biotechnologies, and more recently, memQ have all won the George Schultz Innovation Fund Award. The award provides up to $ 250,000 in co-investment funding for early-stage technology ventures. Cohort 2 participant Phlaxis was second in last year’s New Venture Challenge with over $ 388,000 in investment, including the $ 40,000 Moonshot Prize, which recognizes unique technologies for solving global challenges. I did.

