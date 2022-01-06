This Asus Zenbook is made for space, but can also be used in the office





This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Asus spends more than 600 days in orbit to commemorate the 25th anniversary of space travel for the Asus P6300 laptop to be used on the Mir space station, and Asus releases the Space Edition of the Zenbook 14 XOLED. The laptop may share the same shape as its model, but it has a unique design and special packaging inspired by the P6300’s stay at the space station. And of course, it has the latest 12th generation Intel Core i9H series processors announced at CES2022.

Currently playing: Watch this: Asus announces two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES2022

11:05

One of the biggest design changes is the addition of a 3.5-inch OLED display mounted on the lid. Asus calls this the ZenVision smart display, which can display custom messages, various themes and animations, dates and times. The lid and wrist rest are finished with a pattern of meal stations and Morse code with arcs that symbolize the space capsule, Asus said in a CES announcement on the laptop. Morse code is converted to “Ad Astra Per Aspera” and itself to “through the suffering of the stars”.

This laptop is a conversation starter.

The pattern continues inside the wrist rest, but you’ll probably spend most of your time staring at a gorgeous 14-inch, 2,880×1,800-pixel OLED display. With an aspect ratio of 16:10, it has a little more vertical workspace than a widescreen display. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, is certified as a VESA DisplayHDR 500 and has been validated by Pantone, covering 100% of the P3 color gamut, like most OLEDs.

The design continues to the wrist rest.

Josh Goldman / CNET

And if you’re traveling in space in the future, you’ll be glad to know that this Zenbook 14X can handle it. Asus complies with the US space system command standard SMC-S-016A test protocol for extreme vibration and climatic conditions from -24 degrees Celsius (-11 degrees Fahrenheit) to 61 degrees Celsius (142 degrees Fahrenheit). It states that it can be processed.

This laptop features the latest 12th generation Intel Core i9H series processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It consists of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD. It includes support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and also includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition explodes at CES2022

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition will be available in the second quarter of this year, with pricing announced at that time. Also, if you’re interested in Zenbook 14X OLED but don’t have a space theme, Asus will update your regular 14X OLED with an Intel Core i7P series or i9H series processor. Depending on your configuration: Nvidia GeForce MX550 Discrete Graphics or Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

