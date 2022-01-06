Chemical reactions increase the efficiency of major energy storage methods-ScienceDaily





A study from Oregon State University’s Faculty of Engineering has revealed ways to improve the efficiency of a type of grid-scale storage that is essential to the global transition to renewable energy.

Moving to zero net carbon emissions means addressing the intermittent and unpredictable nature of green power sources such as wind and solar, and overcoming supply-demand mismatches. Student Fuqiong Ray.

Au Yeung says these challenges require pumped-storage power plants with turbines between two reservoirs at different elevations and energy storage by means beyond giant lithium-ion batteries.

Computer modeling research, led by associate professors of chemical engineering Au Yeung and Lei, has discovered that one of these additional energy storage technologies, compressed air, can be improved by chemical reactions.

Reversible reactions can absorb energy in the form of heat and then save energy that should be lost.

According to AuYeung, the findings published in Energy Conversion and Management can also be applied to a related technology, liquid air energy storage.

As the name implies, liquid and compressed air technology utilizes energy that is accessible when needed by expanding stored air (pressurized or cooled to liquid) through a power generation turbine.

However, CAES as compressed air energy storage is usually expressed, and LAES (liquid air) has a slightly lower score in the category known as reciprocating efficiency, Au Yeung explains. In either case, only about half of the input energy can be drawn. Think of making a $ 1,000 bank deposit. However, due to various charges, only about $ 500 can be used for withdrawals.

“The advantage of CAES is the ability to store energy on a large scale, which is a hurdle to electrochemical battery technology,” he said. “But the main challenge with traditional CAES is to reach high round-trip efficiency.”

The traditional CAES process uses electricity to compress the air, which is stored in an underground cave or pressure vessel, Au Yeung said. When air is compressed, its temperature rises, but its heat is usually considered waste and is not recovered and is no longer used.

“To exhaust air and generate electricity, we usually heat it with natural gas to increase the enthalpy of the turbine feed (the energy of the entire system),” he said. “As a result, the overall reciprocating efficiency (the ratio of turbine output work to the work consumed by compression) is only between 40% and 50%, taking into account the heat lost during storage.”

AuYeung and collaborators at OSU, Mississippi State University, and Michigan State University have devised a storage scheme to improve its efficiency, recovering thermochemically lost heat, and a mathematical model for its design and operation. Was developed. He said the advantage of thermochemical energy storage (TCES) over other methods is the higher energy density made possible by capturing heat in the form of chemical bonds.

Using their model, researchers used heat energy storage through a “filled layer”, a container filled with some sort of solid-filled medium, where energy reaches the solid by a heat transfer fluid such as air. We analyzed the performance of the embedded TCES. The filler material is usually alumina, ceramic, or crushed stone.

Packed beds are classified as “wise” storage because energy is used by changes in packed bed temperature.

“We saw TCES with a packed bed filled with rock and barium oxide,” Au Yeung said. “Our results show similar round-trip efficiency between beds with and without TCES due to the relatively low heat capacity and heat of reaction of barium oxide. The round-trip efficiency of both systems is 60 in 20 hours. %. Storage time after charging. Other heat storage means are cooled and cannot store heat for a long period of time. “

Importantly, he puts the TCES material on top of the packed bed, which makes the turbine intake temperature more stable, longer and higher. This is the key to optimal power generation and is therefore desirable for utilities. In addition, Au Yeung said the model shows that future advanced materials may also improve round-trip efficiency and storage time.

“To better explain the potential of this concept, we came up with a virtual material that has the same heat capacity as rock, but with a thermochemical storage capacity three times that of barium oxide, and examined that virtual material in a model.” He said. .. “The results show a potential round-trip efficiency improvement of 5% or more, and a longer storage period, and are needed to achieve storage capacity similar to rock-filled beds. The amount of filler is 45% less. “

AuYeung said that the chemistry of barium on which the first model was based was most obvious to researchers, but it has drawbacks due to its much lower heat capacity.

“There are non-oxygen chemicals with hypothetical properties (high heat capacity, high heat of reaction) such as hydrates and carbonates, but at this time we have not identified the chemicals of the redox materials that act on oxygen. Swing. ” “Perhaps the next step for us, or for others with more material expertise, is to try to discover new materials.”

Oregon State University supported this research through OSU Advantage, which supports work related to entrepreneurship, intellectual property, and technology transfer.

The collaboration included David Korba, such as Li and Wei Huang of Mississippi State University, who helped build the mathematical model, and Kelvin Randhir of Michigan State University, who helped develop the concept.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220106143711.htm

