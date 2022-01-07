Google infringes Sonos-owned speaker technology, trade court rules





Oakland, California. Google infringes patents on audio technology owned by speaker maker Sonos and is not allowed to import products that infringe Sonos’ intellectual property into the United States.

The European Parliament Committee on International Trade, a quasi-judicial body capable of deciding trade cases and blocking the import of goods that violate patents, issued a final decision on Thursday, ending a two-year investigation into intellectual property disputes. did.

The problem now goes to the president’s review. The Commission has determined that Google has violated the Customs Act of 1930. It aims to prevent unfair competition through measures such as importing US patents, trademarks, or products that infringe copyright. The Commission also issued a cease and desist order to Google.

The final ruling is preliminary by an August Commission judge that Google infringes Sonos’ patented speaker technology and should not be allowed to import products that infringe Sonos’ intellectual property. It follows the certification. After that initial decision, the entire committee met to consider whether to accept or overturn the decision.

Sonos has asked the Trade Commission to block the import of Google products that speaker companies claim to be infringing on patents. This includes Google Home smart speakers, Pixel smartphones and computers, and Google Chromecast streaming video devices. These items are made in China and shipped to the United States.

With a technology conglomerate under the supervision of regulators and politicians, small rivals are challenging the business practices of the industry’s largest companies in court. Epic Games, the creator of the popular Fortnite game, has filed a proceeding against Apple and Google over App Store fees. Facebook is now renamed Meta and was sued in November by a now obsolete photo-sharing app called Phhhoto, claiming that Facebook violated antitrust laws.

Sonos claims to have shared technology details with Google when the two companies began working together in 2013. Initially, Google wasn’t a competitor, but in 2015 the company first used a small device for streaming music, and then in 2016 it began moving to Sonoss space using Google Home speakers. ..

Sonos has proposed a license agreement with Google, stating that Google has violated more than 100 patents. The two companies were unable to reach an agreement.

Sonos has also filed two pending patent infringement proceedings against Google in federal court. The first proceeding filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles in January 2020 is pending until a decision by the European Parliament Committee is issued due to overlapping patents. A second proceeding in the US District Court in San Francisco is underway, involving a different set of patents.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

